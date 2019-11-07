Magi Helena, Acclaimed Astrologer, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2019

Magi Helena, Acclaimed Astrologer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magi Helena, acclaimed astrologer, has been chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s 100 most fascinating people, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community.

“With all of Magi Helena’s incredible achievements in the field of astrology, it’s easy to see why she has earned a place on L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People list” said DeRose.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include talented astrologer Magi Helena into our L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating List."

Celebrity astrologer Magi Helena has clients across the US and in 40 countries worldwide. She is 1 of 2 practicing Level IV Certified Magi Astrologers and the only woman with the highest certification in Magi Astrology, and is one of the authors and instructors of the Magi Astrology Certification Program. Helena’s “Your Daily Astrology” column is syndicated to hundreds of newspapers throughout the United States and internationally, with a daily readership in the millions.

Helena is also the inventor of Star-Timer® Calendars and Love-Stars® Compatibility Reports, and is the author of two books: Build Your Dream Life, and How To Sing the Uni·Verse. She is also a member of Mensa, the High IQ Society. Helena is the recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Astrologer - 2019”

See the video: https://youtu.be/K8q1henzKiY



