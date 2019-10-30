DoorBusters Lock & Safe Offering Rekeying Services in Las Vegas on a Round-the-Clock Basis

DoorBusters Lock & Safe recently announced that they have started offering rekeying solutions on a round-the-clock basis.

LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoorBusters Lock & Safe, a fast-growing locksmith Las Vegas service provider, recently announced at a press conference that they will be offering rekeying solutions on a round-the-clock basis. The owners stated that a locked-out situation may escalate if somebody does not know whom to call and take resort to during such emergency situations. They said that they have introduced a hotline number so that Las Vegas residents can get assistance at any time by dialling the number.

“Rekeying can be expensive and if somebody does know how to re-key on their own, they cannot fix it easily and might end up breaking the lock system. As a leading locksmith Las Vegas NV service provider, we have rekeying kits that are used by our professionals. These kits come with two keys and the necessary tools. Tweezers and all the special tools come with the rekeying kits in our possession. In addition to that, we have needle nose pliers and 4-in-1 screwdrivers. To put it simply, our professionals are all adequately equipped to deal with such situations within the shortest turnaround”, said Eli Levi, a sales official of DoorBusters Lock & Safe.

“Rekeying can be quite challenging for people who have no professional locksmith training or experience whatsoever. Our professionals are fully capable of getting rid of the old pins, inserting new keys and using all the available tools and technologies for error-free rekeying”, added the official of the locksmith North Las Vegas service provider.

According to Eli, their company will now offer complete rekeying solutions on a round-the-clock basis. She said that they have already invested in mobile units and new manpower and underscored that they will reach out to any area within Las Vegas within the shortest possible time.

The CEO and managing director of DoorBusters Lock & Safe said, “We are currently looking at increasing our revenue for the third and fourth quarter. With this goal in mind, we will constantly be adding new services and expand our service timings so as to meet the growing needs of people in and around North Las Vegas.”

About the Company

DoorBusters Lock & Safe is a reputable locksmith service provider in Las Vegas.

To know more, visit https://locksmithlasvegas-247.com/

Phone: (702) 605-6799

Full Address: 5000 W Charleston Blvd #1, Las Vegas, NV 89146







