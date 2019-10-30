Sonatype’s Nexus Repository Manager Expands OSS Coverage, Sees 40% YoY User Growth

Support for CocoaPods, Conda and APT accelerates development and enables improved binary management

/EIN News/ -- FULTON, MD, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the inventors of software supply chain automation, today announced its popular Nexus Repository Manager (NXRM) now includes support for CocoaPods, Conda and APT (Advanced Package Tool) proxy repositories. This additional coverage is part of a concerted effort to accelerate development for support of new formats, ensuring NXRM continues to enable users to universally manage software libraries and build artifacts. The Nexus Platform now supports 42 languages and packages.

This news also comes on the heels of 40% year-over-year growth in number of users across NXRM professional and OSS versions, highlighting its position as the defacto standard within DevOps toolchains worldwide.

Making Open Source Use More Efficient

As developers use more and more open source software sourced from centralized repositories and package registries, management of their software supply chains becomes increasingly important.

CocoaPods alone has over 66,000 libraries and by utilizing a local caching proxy, development teams can manage the components closer to their build pipelines and more easily share components across teams, while also utilizing NXRM to store their own proprietary code packages. With support for CocoaPods, Conda and APT, developers using these repositories no longer have to rely on connecting externally to a public repository every time an often-used package is needed.

Universal Support, Reliable and Faster Builds

Focused on providing pure polyglot coverage, now developers who use the Xcode platform to develop iOS applications with CocoaPods or the many programming languages that Conda supports such as Python, R, C, Ruby, can take advantage of creating local proxy repositories for pods and packages. Similarly, users of APT who use it to search, install, and manage packages on Debian, Ubuntu, and similar Linux distributions, can host their own local repos. Benefits of the expanded format coverage includes:

Reliable, continuous access from locally caching CocoaPods, Conda and APT packages

Extensive search capabilities to easily find pods and packages

Faster builds from reduced network traffic

Privacy control to filter all package requests through NXRM

Full integration to build ecosystem and CI/CD pipelines

Building offline for developers who wish to work remote

Running Nexus in your organization allows complete control over your dependencies, increases developer productivity, and delivers the highest quality builds without any of the road blocks.

“To accelerate development and innovation, applications are now built by assembling proprietary, open source and other third party components from a wide variety of sources. Assembling software this way is faster and more efficient than custom coding every feature. Better managing software supply chains with the introduction of NXRM improves the speed, efficiency and quality of development practices,” said Brian Fox, Sonatype CTO. “ With NXRM, we’re continuously focused on making the management of open source components easy and universal.”

