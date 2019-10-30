There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,281 in the last 365 days.

Visual Studio Magazine, an 1105 Media, Inc. Product, Announces 26th Annual Reader's Choice Award Winners

/EIN News/ -- Woodland Hills, CA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine today announced the winners of its 26th annual Reader's Choice Awards. The winners are chosen by the readers of Visual Studio Magazine and honor the best Visual Studio- and .NET-related tools and services across 40 categories.

Readers voted on more than 400 products, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively. These awards showcase ancillary tools, products and services for working with your favorite Visual Studio IDE, and sharing the best choices to help in your day-to-day coding. Readers voted on solutions ranging from individual component collections to full-fledged frameworks in categories that span the gamut from security products to cutting-edge AI, Cognitive Services and Machine Learning solutions.

We also asked a series of open-ended questions to determine the most highly valued development tool, data-centric development tool, Web/mobile dev solution and more.

Following is a list of the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in each category so you can see if your favorites made the grade, as well as those products you might want to try based on the votes of your peers. After all, there's no better guidance about tool selection than the opinions of fellow developers.

  • GOLD
  • SILVER
  • BRONZE

Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF):

  • DevExpress Universal
  • Progress Telerik UI for WinForms
  • GrapeCity ComponentOne Studio Enterprise

Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML):

  • DevExpress DXperience
  • Progress KendoUI for Angular 
  • Infragistics Ignite UI

Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.):

  • Progress Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core 
  • DevExpress DevExtreme
  • Aspose.Total for .NET 

Component: Grid and Spreadsheet:

  • DevExpress Data Grid
  • Progress Kendo Angular Grid
  • Aspose.Cells for .NET

Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow:

  • DevExpress Charts
  • Progress Telerik Blazor Chart
  • Software FX Inc. Chart FX

Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing:

  • Progress Telerik Xamarin ImageEditor
  • LEAD Technologies LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro 
  • Accusoft ImageGear.NET

Component: Mapping/GIS:

  • DevExpress Maps
  • ArcGIS Runtime SDK for .NET
  • Progress Telerik ASP.NET MVC Map

Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode:

  • Developer Express DevExpress Rich Text Editor
  • Progress Telerik WPF RichTextBox
  • ComponentOne Studio for WinForms

Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon:

  • DevExpress Ribbon
  • Progress Telerik ASP.NET Core ToolBar
  • Codejock Software Toolkit Pro

Component: Multi-Document Processing:

  • Progress Telerik Document Processing Library
  • Aspose.Words for .NET
  • ComponentOne Studio for WPF

Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools:

  • DevExpress eXpressApp Framework
  • Devart Entity Developer
  • Altova UModel (tie for 3rd)
  • Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect (tie for 3rd)

Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools:

  • JetBrains dotTrace
  • Progress Telerik Fiddler
  • Redgate ANTS Performance Profiler

General Development Tools (includes IDEs)"

  • JetBrains ReSharper
  • JetBrains Rider
  • Altova XMLSpy

Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions:

  • Atlassian Bitbucket
  • JetBrains TeamCity
  • VisualSVN

ALM, SCM and Requirements Management:

  • VisualSVN Server
  • IBM Rational ClearCase
  • CollabNet TeamForge

BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio:

  • Microsoft Power BI Desktop
  • Progress Telerik Report Server
  • SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio

Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking:

  • Atlassian JIRA
  • BugZilla
  • DevExpress Logify

Software Testing and Quality Assurance:

  • JetBrains dotCover
  • DevExpress TestCafe Studio
  • Progress Test Studio

FTP, Email and Network Connectivity:

  • FileZilla
  • Aspose.Email for .NET
  • GoDaddy.com GoDaddy Email

Reporting, Analysis and Visualization:

  • DevExpress Reporting
  • Progress Telerik Reporting
  • SAP Crystal Reports

Databases and Data Development and Modeling:

  • Redgate SQL Toolbelt
  • DevExpress XPO
  • 360Science for Microsoft SQL Server

Big Data/Data Analytics/Data Science:

  • Apache Spark
  • DevExpress Dashboard
  • RStudio

SharePoint Components and Tooling:

  • ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint
  • ShareGate Desktop
  • Bamboo Knowledge Management Suite

PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools:

  • DevExpress PDF
  • Aspose.PDF for .NET
  • Progress Telerik WinForms PDFViewer

Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks:

  • Bootstrap
  • Progress Telerik UI for Xamarin
  • jQuery Mobile

Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools:

  • SAP Crystal Server
  • ComponentSpace SAML Suite for .NET
  • CData API Server

Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks:

  • Adobe Creative Cloud
  • DevExpress React Controls
  • Django

Productivity Tools:

  • Redgate SQL Prompt
  • DevExpress CodeRush
  • IncrediBuild for Visual Studio C/C++

Content Management Systems:

  • Umbraco
  • N2 Open Source ASP.NET CMS
  • Orchard CMS

Cloud Development Tools:

  • Microsoft Visual Studio Tools for Azure
  • AWS Lambda
  • Google Cloud Tools for Visual Studio

Security & Copy Protection:

  • GoDaddy.com Code Signing Certificate
  • Redgate SQL Provision
  • CrypKey SDK

Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools:

  • JetBrains TeamCity
  • AWS CodeDeploy
  • Octopus Deploy

Parallel and Multicore Development Tools:

  • Intel C/C++ Compiler
  • IncrediBuild (tie for 2nd)
  • Intel Parallel Studio XE (tie for 2nd)
  • PostSharp Technologies PostSharp Threading

Web Hosting:

  • GoDaddy
  • myASP.NET
  • Bluehost

Help Authoring:

  • Adobe RoboHelp
  • HelpSmith
  • HelpScribble

DevOps:

  • Atlassian
  • AWS CodeBuild
  • Redgate SQL Change Automation

Developer Training Resources:

  • Pluralsight
  • Coursera
  • DevExpress Training

Specialized Search Engines:

  • Google Enterprise Search
  • Elasticsearch
  • Apache Lucene

Containers & Docker:

  • Docker Development Tools
  • Google Kubernetes Engine
  • Amazon Elastic Container Service

AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning:

  • Microsoft ML.NET
  • IBM Watson
  • TensorFlow

