Visual Studio Magazine, an 1105 Media, Inc. Product, Announces 26th Annual Reader's Choice Award Winners

/EIN News/ -- Woodland Hills, CA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine today announced the winners of its 26th annual Reader's Choice Awards. The winners are chosen by the readers of Visual Studio Magazine and honor the best Visual Studio- and .NET-related tools and services across 40 categories.

Readers voted on more than 400 products, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively. These awards showcase ancillary tools, products and services for working with your favorite Visual Studio IDE, and sharing the best choices to help in your day-to-day coding. Readers voted on solutions ranging from individual component collections to full-fledged frameworks in categories that span the gamut from security products to cutting-edge AI, Cognitive Services and Machine Learning solutions.

We also asked a series of open-ended questions to determine the most highly valued development tool, data-centric development tool, Web/mobile dev solution and more.

Following is a list of the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in each category so you can see if your favorites made the grade, as well as those products you might want to try based on the votes of your peers. After all, there's no better guidance about tool selection than the opinions of fellow developers.

GOLD

SILVER

BRONZE

Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF):

DevExpress Universal

Progress Telerik UI for WinForms

GrapeCity ComponentOne Studio Enterprise

Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML):

DevExpress DXperience

Progress KendoUI for Angular

Infragistics Ignite UI

Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.):

Progress Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core

DevExpress DevExtreme

Aspose.Total for .NET

Component: Grid and Spreadsheet:

DevExpress Data Grid

Progress Kendo Angular Grid

Aspose.Cells for .NET

Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow:

DevExpress Charts

Progress Telerik Blazor Chart

Software FX Inc. Chart FX

Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing:

Progress Telerik Xamarin ImageEditor

LEAD Technologies LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro

Accusoft ImageGear.NET

Component: Mapping/GIS:

DevExpress Maps

ArcGIS Runtime SDK for .NET

Progress Telerik ASP.NET MVC Map

Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode:

Developer Express DevExpress Rich Text Editor

Progress Telerik WPF RichTextBox

ComponentOne Studio for WinForms

Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon:

DevExpress Ribbon

Progress Telerik ASP.NET Core ToolBar

Codejock Software Toolkit Pro

Component: Multi-Document Processing:

Progress Telerik Document Processing Library

Aspose.Words for .NET

ComponentOne Studio for WPF

Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools:

DevExpress eXpressApp Framework

Devart Entity Developer

Altova UModel (tie for 3 rd )

) Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect (tie for 3rd)

Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools:

JetBrains dotTrace

Progress Telerik Fiddler

Redgate ANTS Performance Profiler

General Development Tools (includes IDEs)"

JetBrains ReSharper

JetBrains Rider

Altova XMLSpy

Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions:

Atlassian Bitbucket

JetBrains TeamCity

VisualSVN

ALM, SCM and Requirements Management:

VisualSVN Server

IBM Rational ClearCase

CollabNet TeamForge

BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio:

Microsoft Power BI Desktop

Progress Telerik Report Server

SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio

Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking:

Atlassian JIRA

BugZilla

DevExpress Logify

Software Testing and Quality Assurance:

JetBrains dotCover

DevExpress TestCafe Studio

Progress Test Studio

FTP, Email and Network Connectivity:

FileZilla

Aspose.Email for .NET

GoDaddy.com GoDaddy Email

Reporting, Analysis and Visualization:

DevExpress Reporting

Progress Telerik Reporting

SAP Crystal Reports

Databases and Data Development and Modeling:

Redgate SQL Toolbelt

DevExpress XPO

360Science for Microsoft SQL Server

Big Data/Data Analytics/Data Science:

Apache Spark

DevExpress Dashboard

RStudio

SharePoint Components and Tooling:

ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint

ShareGate Desktop

Bamboo Knowledge Management Suite

PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools:

DevExpress PDF

Aspose.PDF for .NET

Progress Telerik WinForms PDFViewer

Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks:

Bootstrap

Progress Telerik UI for Xamarin

jQuery Mobile

Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools:

SAP Crystal Server

ComponentSpace SAML Suite for .NET

CData API Server

Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks:

Adobe Creative Cloud

DevExpress React Controls

Django

Productivity Tools:

Redgate SQL Prompt

DevExpress CodeRush

IncrediBuild for Visual Studio C/C++

Content Management Systems:

Umbraco

N2 Open Source ASP.NET CMS

Orchard CMS

Cloud Development Tools:

Microsoft Visual Studio Tools for Azure

AWS Lambda

Google Cloud Tools for Visual Studio

Security & Copy Protection:

GoDaddy.com Code Signing Certificate

Redgate SQL Provision

CrypKey SDK

Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools:

JetBrains TeamCity

AWS CodeDeploy

Octopus Deploy

Parallel and Multicore Development Tools:

Intel C/C++ Compiler

IncrediBuild (tie for 2 nd )

) Intel Parallel Studio XE (tie for 2 nd )

) PostSharp Technologies PostSharp Threading

Web Hosting:

GoDaddy

myASP.NET

Bluehost

Help Authoring:

Adobe RoboHelp

HelpSmith

HelpScribble

DevOps:

Atlassian

AWS CodeBuild

Redgate SQL Change Automation

Developer Training Resources:

Pluralsight

Coursera

DevExpress Training

Specialized Search Engines:

Google Enterprise Search

Elasticsearch

Apache Lucene

Containers & Docker:

Docker Development Tools

Google Kubernetes Engine

Amazon Elastic Container Service

AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning:

Microsoft ML.NET

IBM Watson

TensorFlow

About Converge360

Converge360, an 1105 Media Inc. company, is the leading B2B media and marketing solutions provider for today’s most important technology issues and the go-to source for tomorrow’s technology innovations. Converge360 media brands include ADTmag.com, AWSInsider.net, MCPmag.com, MSDN Magazine, PURE AI, Redmond, Redmond Channel Partner, Virtualization & Cloud Review and Visual Studio Magazine. In addition to this, Converge360 produces live events such as Visual Studio Live (vslive.com), Live!360 (live360events.com), and TechMentor (techmentorevents.com). Visit us at Converge360.com

About 1105 Media Inc.

1105 Media Inc. is a leading provider of business-to-business (B2B) media services in the ABM, Big Data, education technology, enterprise computing, government technology and infrastructure markets. 1105 Media’s offerings span print and online magazines, journals and newsletters; seminars, conferences and trade shows; training courseware; marketing and Web-based services. https://1105media.com

