Visual Studio Magazine, an 1105 Media, Inc. Product, Announces 26th Annual Reader's Choice Award Winners
/EIN News/ -- Woodland Hills, CA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine today announced the winners of its 26th annual Reader's Choice Awards. The winners are chosen by the readers of Visual Studio Magazine and honor the best Visual Studio- and .NET-related tools and services across 40 categories.
Readers voted on more than 400 products, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively. These awards showcase ancillary tools, products and services for working with your favorite Visual Studio IDE, and sharing the best choices to help in your day-to-day coding. Readers voted on solutions ranging from individual component collections to full-fledged frameworks in categories that span the gamut from security products to cutting-edge AI, Cognitive Services and Machine Learning solutions.
We also asked a series of open-ended questions to determine the most highly valued development tool, data-centric development tool, Web/mobile dev solution and more.
Following is a list of the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in each category so you can see if your favorites made the grade, as well as those products you might want to try based on the votes of your peers. After all, there's no better guidance about tool selection than the opinions of fellow developers.
- GOLD
- SILVER
- BRONZE
Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF):
- DevExpress Universal
- Progress Telerik UI for WinForms
- GrapeCity ComponentOne Studio Enterprise
Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML):
- DevExpress DXperience
- Progress KendoUI for Angular
- Infragistics Ignite UI
Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.):
- Progress Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core
- DevExpress DevExtreme
- Aspose.Total for .NET
Component: Grid and Spreadsheet:
- DevExpress Data Grid
- Progress Kendo Angular Grid
- Aspose.Cells for .NET
Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow:
- DevExpress Charts
- Progress Telerik Blazor Chart
- Software FX Inc. Chart FX
Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing:
- Progress Telerik Xamarin ImageEditor
- LEAD Technologies LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro
- Accusoft ImageGear.NET
Component: Mapping/GIS:
- DevExpress Maps
- ArcGIS Runtime SDK for .NET
- Progress Telerik ASP.NET MVC Map
Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode:
- Developer Express DevExpress Rich Text Editor
- Progress Telerik WPF RichTextBox
- ComponentOne Studio for WinForms
Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon:
- DevExpress Ribbon
- Progress Telerik ASP.NET Core ToolBar
- Codejock Software Toolkit Pro
Component: Multi-Document Processing:
- Progress Telerik Document Processing Library
- Aspose.Words for .NET
- ComponentOne Studio for WPF
Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools:
- DevExpress eXpressApp Framework
- Devart Entity Developer
- Altova UModel (tie for 3rd)
- Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect (tie for 3rd)
Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools:
- JetBrains dotTrace
- Progress Telerik Fiddler
- Redgate ANTS Performance Profiler
General Development Tools (includes IDEs)"
- JetBrains ReSharper
- JetBrains Rider
- Altova XMLSpy
Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions:
- Atlassian Bitbucket
- JetBrains TeamCity
- VisualSVN
ALM, SCM and Requirements Management:
- VisualSVN Server
- IBM Rational ClearCase
- CollabNet TeamForge
BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio:
- Microsoft Power BI Desktop
- Progress Telerik Report Server
- SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio
Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking:
- Atlassian JIRA
- BugZilla
- DevExpress Logify
Software Testing and Quality Assurance:
- JetBrains dotCover
- DevExpress TestCafe Studio
- Progress Test Studio
FTP, Email and Network Connectivity:
- FileZilla
- Aspose.Email for .NET
- GoDaddy.com GoDaddy Email
Reporting, Analysis and Visualization:
- DevExpress Reporting
- Progress Telerik Reporting
- SAP Crystal Reports
Databases and Data Development and Modeling:
- Redgate SQL Toolbelt
- DevExpress XPO
- 360Science for Microsoft SQL Server
Big Data/Data Analytics/Data Science:
- Apache Spark
- DevExpress Dashboard
- RStudio
SharePoint Components and Tooling:
- ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint
- ShareGate Desktop
- Bamboo Knowledge Management Suite
PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools:
- DevExpress PDF
- Aspose.PDF for .NET
- Progress Telerik WinForms PDFViewer
Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks:
- Bootstrap
- Progress Telerik UI for Xamarin
- jQuery Mobile
Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools:
- SAP Crystal Server
- ComponentSpace SAML Suite for .NET
- CData API Server
Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks:
- Adobe Creative Cloud
- DevExpress React Controls
- Django
Productivity Tools:
- Redgate SQL Prompt
- DevExpress CodeRush
- IncrediBuild for Visual Studio C/C++
Content Management Systems:
- Umbraco
- N2 Open Source ASP.NET CMS
- Orchard CMS
Cloud Development Tools:
- Microsoft Visual Studio Tools for Azure
- AWS Lambda
- Google Cloud Tools for Visual Studio
Security & Copy Protection:
- GoDaddy.com Code Signing Certificate
- Redgate SQL Provision
- CrypKey SDK
Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools:
- JetBrains TeamCity
- AWS CodeDeploy
- Octopus Deploy
Parallel and Multicore Development Tools:
- Intel C/C++ Compiler
- IncrediBuild (tie for 2nd)
- Intel Parallel Studio XE (tie for 2nd)
- PostSharp Technologies PostSharp Threading
Web Hosting:
- GoDaddy
- myASP.NET
- Bluehost
Help Authoring:
- Adobe RoboHelp
- HelpSmith
- HelpScribble
DevOps:
- Atlassian
- AWS CodeBuild
- Redgate SQL Change Automation
Developer Training Resources:
- Pluralsight
- Coursera
- DevExpress Training
Specialized Search Engines:
- Google Enterprise Search
- Elasticsearch
- Apache Lucene
Containers & Docker:
- Docker Development Tools
- Google Kubernetes Engine
- Amazon Elastic Container Service
AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning:
- Microsoft ML.NET
- IBM Watson
- TensorFlow
