R&D World Magazine Announces 2019 R&D 100 Winners
Projects Recognize DOE-Supported Innovations in National Labs
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) researchers have won 41 of the 100 awards given out this year by R&D World Magazine. The annual R&D 100 Awards are given in recognition of exceptional new products or processes that were developed and introduced into the marketplace during the previous year. The awards will be presented on Thursday, December 5 in San Mateo, California.
“These awards recognize the incredible value our National Laboratories deliver in the form of groundbreaking ideas that, if successful, stand to transform how we live our lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “We are enormously proud of our Labs’ ability to continually redefine what’s possible, helping to ensure a more prosperous and secure future for our nation.”
Since 1962, when the annual competition began, DOE’s National Laboratories have received more than 900 R&D 100 Awards. The awards are selected by an independent panel of judges based on the technical significance, uniqueness, and usefulness of projects and technologies from across industry, government, and academia.
Many of these projects were developed in collaboration with private companies or academic institutions. Several projects engaged multiple National Laboratories. The list below shows the winning labs and their corresponding technologies. Visit R&D World for a complete list of winners.
ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY
EverBatt: Argonne’s Novel Closed-Loop Battery Recycling Model
Fuel Cell Catalyst with Ultralow Pt Loading
High Energy Density and Safe Battery System for Powering Electric Vehicles
Manufacturing process for extracting high-quality cellulose nanocrystals from biomass
SAM Reactor System Analysis Code
Thermal Energy Storage System (TESS)
BROOKHAVEN NATIONAL LABORATORY
Affordable Laser-free Retrofittable Stroboscopic Solution for Ultra-fast Electron Microscopy
FERMI NATIONAL ACCELERATOR LABORATORY
Spack: A Package Manager for HPC Systems (as partner organization)
IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY
Consequence-driven Cyber-informed Engineering
Electronic Neutron Generator Calibration System
High-Temperature Irradiation-Resistant Thermocouples (HTIR-TC)
Wireless radio Frequency signal Identification and protocol Reverse Engineering—WiFIRE
LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LABORATORY
ALFa LDS: Autonomous, Low-Cost, Fast Leak Detection System
Atomic Armor
DeltaFS—Rapidly Searching Big Data to Accelerate Scientific Discovery
FEARCE: Fast, Easy, Accurate, and Robust Continuum Engineering
MC-15 Portable Neutron Multiplicity Detector
Severe Contingency Solver
SimCCS2.0
SPLASH: Smart Platforms Leveraging Automated Sample Handling
Unified Communications X (UCX)
LAWRENCE BERKELEY NATIONAL LABORATORY
Commercial Building Energy Saver (CBES)
NWB:N (Neurodata Without Borders: Neurophysiology)
Portable Radiation Imaging, Spectroscopy and Mapping (PRISM)
LAWRENCE LIVERMORE NATIONAL LABORATORY
IMPEDE® Embolization Plug
SCR Framework
Spack: A Package Manager for HPC Systems
NATIONAL ENERGY TECHNOLOGY LABORATORY
Cobalt-Based Nanocrystalline Alloys for Gapless Inductor and Sensor Applications
Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) subsurface monitoring tool
Offshore Risk Modeling (ORM) Suite
NATIONAL RENEWABLE ENERGY LABORATORY
PRECISE
ResStock™
OAK RIDGE NATIONAL LABORATORY
CellSight
Grid Agents
High Strength Binder System for Additive Manufacturing
Voltanol
PACIFIC NORTHWEST NATIONAL LABORATORY
MLSTONES
Xenon International
SANDIA NATIONAL LABORATORIES
ADDSec Artificial Diversity and Defense Security
CHIRP: Cloud Hypervisor-forensics and Incident Response Platform
High-Performance Nanoantenna-Enabled Detectors (NEDs)
MIRaGE – Multiscale Inverse Rapid Group-Theory for Engineered
