R&D World Magazine Announces 2019 R&D 100 Winners

Projects Recognize DOE-Supported Innovations in National Labs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) researchers have won 41 of the 100 awards given out this year by R&D World Magazine. The annual R&D 100 Awards are given in recognition of exceptional new products or processes that were developed and introduced into the marketplace during the previous year. The awards will be presented on Thursday, December 5 in San Mateo, California.

“These awards recognize the incredible value our National Laboratories deliver in the form of groundbreaking ideas that, if successful, stand to transform how we live our lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “We are enormously proud of our Labs’ ability to continually redefine what’s possible, helping to ensure a more prosperous and secure future for our nation.”

Since 1962, when the annual competition began, DOE’s National Laboratories have received more than 900 R&D 100 Awards. The awards are selected by an independent panel of judges based on the technical significance, uniqueness, and usefulness of projects and technologies from across industry, government, and academia.

Many of these projects were developed in collaboration with private companies or academic institutions. Several projects engaged multiple National Laboratories. The list below shows the winning labs and their corresponding technologies. Visit R&D World for a complete list of winners.

ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY

EverBatt: Argonne’s Novel Closed-Loop Battery Recycling Model

Fuel Cell Catalyst with Ultralow Pt Loading

High Energy Density and Safe Battery System for Powering Electric Vehicles

Manufacturing process for extracting high-quality cellulose nanocrystals from biomass

SAM Reactor System Analysis Code

Thermal Energy Storage System (TESS)

BROOKHAVEN NATIONAL LABORATORY

Affordable Laser-free Retrofittable Stroboscopic Solution for Ultra-fast Electron Microscopy

FERMI NATIONAL ACCELERATOR LABORATORY

Spack: A Package Manager for HPC Systems (as partner organization)

IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY

Consequence-driven Cyber-informed Engineering

Electronic Neutron Generator Calibration System

High-Temperature Irradiation-Resistant Thermocouples (HTIR-TC)

Wireless radio Frequency signal Identification and protocol Reverse Engineering—WiFIRE

LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LABORATORY

ALFa LDS: Autonomous, Low-Cost, Fast Leak Detection System

Atomic Armor

DeltaFS—Rapidly Searching Big Data to Accelerate Scientific Discovery

FEARCE: Fast, Easy, Accurate, and Robust Continuum Engineering

MC-15 Portable Neutron Multiplicity Detector

Severe Contingency Solver

SimCCS2.0

SPLASH: Smart Platforms Leveraging Automated Sample Handling

Unified Communications X (UCX)

LAWRENCE BERKELEY NATIONAL LABORATORY

Commercial Building Energy Saver (CBES)

NWB:N (Neurodata Without Borders: Neurophysiology)

Portable Radiation Imaging, Spectroscopy and Mapping (PRISM)

LAWRENCE LIVERMORE NATIONAL LABORATORY

IMPEDE® Embolization Plug

SCR Framework

Spack: A Package Manager for HPC Systems

NATIONAL ENERGY TECHNOLOGY LABORATORY

Cobalt-Based Nanocrystalline Alloys for Gapless Inductor and Sensor Applications

Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) subsurface monitoring tool

Offshore Risk Modeling (ORM) Suite

NATIONAL RENEWABLE ENERGY LABORATORY

PRECISE

ResStock™

OAK RIDGE NATIONAL LABORATORY

CellSight

Grid Agents

High Strength Binder System for Additive Manufacturing

Voltanol

PACIFIC NORTHWEST NATIONAL LABORATORY

MLSTONES

Xenon International

SANDIA NATIONAL LABORATORIES

ADDSec Artificial Diversity and Defense Security

CHIRP: Cloud Hypervisor-forensics and Incident Response Platform

High-Performance Nanoantenna-Enabled Detectors (NEDs)

MIRaGE – Multiscale Inverse Rapid Group-Theory for Engineered

###

