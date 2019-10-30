MAXINE’S HEAVENLY RELEASES SEASONAL FAN FAVORITE PUMPKIN PECAN SPICE COOKIES

The clean label, low sugar treat is perfect for consumers looking for a permissible Fall indulgence

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA: Maxine’s Heavenly, a Los Angeles-based company that makes decadent but better-for-you cookies for the sugar conscious consumer, has released it’s seasonal flavor, Pumpkin Pecan Spice.

Pumpkin spice products are ubiquitous this time of year, but Maxine’s Heavenly offers a clean label version that satisfies consumers’ desire for a sweet snack without packing in the sugar. These cookies are:

Low sugar. Pumpkin Pecan Spice cookies only have 5 grams of sugar per serving. This is lower than almost every other cookie on the grocery shelf, with most brands averaging closer to 10g of sugar for the same serving size.

Sweetened by nature. Maxine’s Heavenly cookies are sweetened with coconut sugar and dates only. These natural sweeteners are unrefined and retain more vitamins and minerals than refined sugars.

Low glycemic. Because Maxine’s Heavenly cookies are sweetened with natural, low glycemic sugars, you can have a sweet treat without experiencing a sugar crash.

Beyond the better-for-you sugar promise, Maxine’s Heavenly is committed to raising the bar on the taste experience in the shelf stable cookie aisle. Inspired by a family recipe, Maxine’s Heavenly cookies feature generous portions of real ingredients, including whole grain oats, large pecan pieces, and 100% natural flavor profiles from real spices like nutmeg and cinnamon.

All Maxine’s Heavenly products are certified Gluten Free, Vegan, Kosher, and verified Non-GMO. This year, Maxine’s Heavenly Pumpkin Pecan Spice cookies are proudly listed on PETA’s list of “Best Vegan Pumpkin Spice Products in 2019” and popular blogger Celiac and the Beast’s “Best Gluten Free Pumpkin Pecan Spice Products 2019”.

“We’re really proud of this flavor,” said Maxine’s Heavenly CEO, Robert Petrarca, “and we’ve gone out of our way to source the simplest, best ingredients. They’re decadent, spicy, and sweet, and all without the sugar bomb. Consumers don’t want to feel guilty every time they eat something delicious, and they don’t want unnatural, highly-refined ingredients either. This flavor is super clean and absolutely delicious.”

Pumpkin Pecan Spice can be purchased at Whole Foods Southern California, Gelson’s, Erewhon, Lassens, Down to Earth, Market of Choice, and online at ThriveMarket.com, Amazon.com, and MaxinesHeavenly.com.

About Maxine’s Heavenly: Maxine’s Heavenly homemade style, soft-baked cookies are mom’s recipe made so-much-better-for-you. Made for more to enjoy, Maxine’s Heavenly cookies are certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Non-GMO, and naturally sweetened with coconut sugar and dates. Maxine’s Heavenly cookies was voted Best Snack of 2018 in Health Magazine. Learn more at maxinesheavenly.com.

