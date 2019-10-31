SkyNet select ZigZag to power their new SkyReturns solution

We wanted an environmentally conscious returns solution with the best technological capabilities to power our SkyReturns portal, which is why we selected ZigZag.” — Adam Tomczak of SkyNet Worldwide Express

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyNet has selected international returns management solution ZigZag Global to power their new SkyReturns portal. The world’s largest independently owned courier company has adopted ZigZag’s award-winning technology, leveraging it against their extensive logistics network.SkyNet’s express network provides delivery services for some of the world’s biggest retailers including ASOS, Next, and Selfridges. SkyNet not only prides itself on its international door-to-door services, that also deliver to post offices and drop-off locations, but also its straightforward online system that allows customers to track their delivery.Having first evaluated other competitors such as ReBOUND and Return Logic in a thorough study of the market, SkyNet decided that the ZigZag SaaS platform was by far the most advanced solution on the market. The user-friendly online portal allows customers to select the returning items from their order, choose the most convenient carrier option, and produce a returns label, all in under a minute.ZigZag’s returns management platform reduces the waste, friction, and cost associated with the returns process, and now SkyReturns will have that same ability. SkyNet’s retail customers can now look forward to improved customer satisfaction and loyalty as they are able to offer greater customer service and faster refunds.SkyReturns will be initially launched across 14 countries including US, UK, Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong and Singapore whilst also supporting emerging markets Turkey, Bulgaria, Finland, and Israel. The partnership will then continue to expand globally in 2020. The SkyReturns service will also include options to consolidate, recycle, resell or donate goods locally. Optional grading services will also be available to help ensure faster refunds and greater visibility.Al Gerrie, CEO of ZigZag, commented:“ZigZag is delighted that SkyNet have adopted our technology to launch their SkyReturns platform. SkyNet has been an outstanding carrier partner for a number of years and we are now able to help enhance the customer experience for SkyNet’s customers with our returns portal and carrier options. It is also exciting for us to bring some emerging markets onto the platform with better coverage domestically and globally”.Adam Tomczak, Business Development Manager – Europe of SkyNet Worldwide Express, commented:“One of the biggest headaches our customers have is how to manage returns and how to do so sustainably. We wanted an environmentally conscious returns solution with the best technological capabilities to power our SkyReturns portal, which is why we selected ZigZag. SkyNet’s global reach means we can help retailers sell more internationally to help grow their eCommerce capabilities, as well as now being able to support them with returns, grading and consolidation”.About ZigZagZigZag Global is a software solution to help eCommerce retailers manage returns domestically and globally. The ZigZag platform connects major retailers to a global network of over 220 warehouses, over 200 carrier services, and 50 marketplaces in over 130 countries from a single integration.ZigZag delivers the best technology and service to transform the returns experience globally, reducing the cost, waste, and friction associated with returns; boost customer loyalty, and make retailers more profitable and sustainable.About SkyNetThe SkyNet Worldwide Express network stretches across all continents, providing the global business community with fast, reliable, and secure express and economy delivery services to almost every country and territory worldwide. Thanks to our global network of offices, we provide worldwide reach, competitive transit times, online tracking, and proof of delivery. SkyNet’s range of services encompasses solutions for eCommerce, B2B, freight as well as to full customs clearance capabilities. As one of the pioneers of the courier and cargo industry, SkyNet Worldwide Express has established relationships with local customs in each country which permit us to clear and deliver in the most efficient way. SkyNet prides itself on using the best-in-class technology to deliver optimal solutions to its eCommerce clients, having many of the top global brands in its client portfolio.



