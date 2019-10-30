Enterprise Blockchain & Digital Asset Conference ELEV8CON Reveals Final Agenda for Next Month’s Vegas Event

The all-star lineup, which is led by leaders from IBM, BBVA, State Street, Ticketmaster, Hyperledger, ConsenSys, and DHL, experienced a number of speaker additions in the last month, notably Ian Calderon, Majority Leader, CA State Assembly

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- The organizers behind the third annual ELEV8CON have revealed the final agenda for next month’s 4-day Las Vegas Conference that will convene leaders of blockchain technology, enterprise IT, digital assets, regulators, investors, and technologists. This year’s event will be held at The INDUSTRIAL Event space, December 8-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with a plethora of networking events, promises numerous opportunities to meet and interact with hundreds of experts and thought leaders in the blockchain space.



The all-star lineup, which is led by leaders from IBM, BBVA, State Street, Ticketmaster, and DHL, experienced a number of speaker additions in the last month, notably Ian Calderon, Majority Leader, CA State Assembly; Anoop Nannra, Co-founder & Chairman, Trusted IoT Alliance; Xiaochen Zhang, Executive Council, ESCAP Sustainable Business Network, United Nations ESCAP; Ron Papanek, Head of Data Business, Symbiont; Patrick South, Vice President of Development, Chamber of Digital Commerce; Eugene Kesselman, CEO & Founder, TapJets; Michael Albanese, CEO, Tradewind; Shawn McCarthy, Research Director, IDC Government Insights; Rahul Sood, CEO & Co-Founder, Unikrn; Aaron Klein, CEO, BlocWatch; Darren Olayan, CEO, Appliqate; Mayank Malik, Chief Data Officer and Blockchain Lead, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Stanford University; and Executives from Deloitte.

To view the full roster of ELEV8CON 2019 speakers, visit: https://www.elev8con.com/speakers/

“ELEV8CON fills a much needed void in the blockchain and digital asset sector,” tells CJ Smith, Co-Founder of ELEV8. “ELEV8’s flagship event ELEV8CON, focuses on enterprise blockchain and digital assets for enterprise organizations evaluating and implementing distributed ledger technology. Our goal is to convene key stakeholders that can build partnerships, leading to widespread adoption of blockchain technology.”

To address the shift away from the ICO craze of 2017-18, ELEV8CON is introducing the ELEV8 Startup Showcase, which will feature 8 organizations pitching to a live panel of judges. Each organization will be given 3 minutes to take the stage and pitch their product or service to the panel of judges, after which, the panel of judges and audience will ask one question each. The program will be grounded in more traditional venture funding models to identify promising companies with innovative business models and outstanding management teams. To learn more about the startup showcase at this year’s ELEV8CON, visit: https://www.elev8con.com/elev8-startup-showcase/

Also new this year at ELEV8CON is artificial intelligence powered matchmaking, facilitated through the ELEV8 conference app. Not only does the app provide attendees with event information and updates, but the ELEV8 conference app uses advanced algorithms, contextual vectors and natural language processing to help conference attendees identify and create important partnerships and relationships, maximizing their experience at the event. To learn more about the ELEV8 conference app, visit: https://www.elev8con.com/las-vegas-december-2019/

There is still an opportunity to register at the discounted early-bird rate, which is set to expire 10/31 at 11:59pm EST. Paying with cryptocurrency is also available.

To register for ELEV8CON 2019, visit: https://www.elev8con.com/register-now/

To contact the ELEV8 Team, visit: https://www.elev8con.com/contact-us/

To inquire about press and media opportunities, visit: https://www.elev8con.com/press-inquiries/

Presenting Sponsors: Appliqate

Premier Sponsors: BlocWatch

Sponsors & Exhibitors: TapJets - Fluree

Premier Research Partner: IDC Insights

Official Newswire Partner: CryptoCurrencyWire

Media Partners: Chamber of Digital Commerce - Cointelegraph - Smartereum - Brave New Coin - Melrose PR - Crypto PR Lab - Millenium Communications - ICO Holder - CoinPedia - Blokt - Light Node Media - Top Market Group - AiThority - Coinstelegram - AMB Crypto - Bitnews Today - Cryptopolitan - Cripto Report - All Blockchain Crypto - Coin Revolution - CryptoNewsZ - Crypto Emotions - Digital Notice - OBN - KoinPost - WalletInvestor

ELEV8 Contact:

Press and media inquiries: https://www.elev8con.com/press-inquiries/

Speaking Inquiries: https://www.elev8con.com/speaker-submission-form/

Exhibition or Sponsorship Opportunities: https://www.elev8con.com/contact-us/

Corporate Communications Contact:

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com



