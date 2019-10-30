Aislelabs Wins Two 2019 MECS+R MENA Retailer Awards

The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers MENA Awards honours Aislelabs with two awards.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aislelabs announces it has won two awards at the 2019 MECS+R Middle East and North Africa Shopping Centre and Retailer Awards in Dubai, UAE. Each year, these awards from the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers honour outstanding achievements in retail, marketing, NOI enhancement, and the design and development of retail properties. Aislelabs received both the Technology and Innovation Award and the Digital Social Media Award which they share with the Tamdeen Group.



Winner of the Technology and Innovation Award

Aislelabs was announced the winner of the Technology and Innovation award which recognizes the year’s best technology products and professional services. The Flow and Connect platforms are SaaS based WiFi marketing and location analytics solutions which provide insights for any physical venue such as a retail locations, shopping malls, airports or event centres. This enables retailers to understand customer traffic patterns and behaviours in ways that have never before been possible.

Winner of the Digital/Social Media Award

In conjunction with 360 MALL in Kuwait, Aislelabs was also awarded the Digital/Social Media Award. Aislelabs helped the shopping centre, owned and managed by the Tamdeen Group, to centralize their customer database capturing over 40,000 visitor profiles in less than a year. These profiles were segmented by demographics and social psychographics through their analytics platform, allowing them to better target customers with relevant campaigns.

All of Aislelabs' products work on WiFi hardware technology. In a vast majority of cases, they are able to use the existing WiFi infrastructure installed by clients to acquire customer data and generate behavioural analytics. For most existing locations, that means there is minimal to no hardware investment needed to develop the infrastructure required for analytics.

The Awards ceremony took place at the Retail Congress MENA Awards Gala on October 29th, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel DIFC, Dubai, UAE.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. The client list includes top-tier property managers around the globe supporting the largest of enterprise businesses. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.



