SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. to Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (“MutualFirst” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MFSF) stock prior to October 29, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of MutualFirst to Northwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Northwest") (NASDAQ: NWBI). Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of MutualFirst will be entitled to receive 2.4 shares of Northwest common stock for each common share of MutualFirst they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The MutualFirst merger investigation concerns whether the Board of MutualFirst breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether Northwest is underpaying for MutualFirst, thus unlawfully harming MutualFirst shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

