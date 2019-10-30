Global Online Apparel & Footwear Market Report 2019-2023: Personalization, Budding Voice Commerce, Brick and Mortar Expansion of Digitally Native Brands and Technological Innovations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Apparel & Footwear Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of the market has been driven by increasing internet access, increasing disposable income, rising youth population, growing smartphone penetration, rising fashion preference, and changing lifestyle. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by quality issues, additional charges and digital payment failures. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include personalization, budding voice commerce, brick and mortar expansion of digitally native brands and technological innovations.

The global online apparel and footwear market can be segmented into two broad segments: Apparel and Footwear. In 2018, apparel was the dominant segment because of the driving factors such as rapidly changing fashion, increasing affluence of western culture and growing internet penetration.

The fastest growing regional market is the U.S. due to rapidly altering fashion, low price points, customized products and speed of delivery. China represents one of the largest online apparel and footwear market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Europe is an emerging market where growth lies in increasing use of digital payment systems, huge customer base, and availability of a broad range of products and brands and investment in marketing and promotional activities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Online Shopping Segments

1.3 Online Selling Products

1.4 Apparel

1.5 Footwear

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Online Apparel & Footwear Market Share

2.3 Global Online Apparel Market Forecast by Value

2.3.1 Global Online Apparel Average Revenue per User (ARPU) Forecast

2.4 Global Online Footwear Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Online Apparel & Footwear Penetration

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Online Apparel Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. Online Apparel Market Forecast by Number of Users

3.1.3 The U.S. Online Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 The U.S. Online Footwear Market Forecast by Number of Users

3.1.5 The U.S. Online Apparel & Footwear Penetration

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.2 Europe Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Europe Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.2.4 Germany Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.5 Germany Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.6 Germany Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.2.7 UK Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.8 UK Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.9 UK Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.2.10 France Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.11 France Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.12 France Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.2.13 Italy Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.14 Italy Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.15 Italy Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.2.16 Spain Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.17 Spain Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.18 Spain Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.3 China

3.3.1 China Online Apparel Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 China Online Apparel Market Forecast by Number of Users

3.3.3 China Online Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.3.4 China Online Footwear Market Forecast by Number of Users

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Global Population

4.1.2 Upsurge in Economic Growth

4.1.3 Increasing E-commerce Penetration

4.1.4 Rising Mobile E-Commerce

4.1.5 Expanding Social Commerce Influence

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Personalization

4.2.3 Budding Voice Commerce

4.2.4 Brick and Mortar Expansion of Digitally Native Brands

4.2.5 Acquisitions Support Higher Valuation Multiples

4.2.6 Technological Innovation

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Quality and Size Issues

4.3.2 Delivery and Logistics

4.3.3 Additional Charges

4.3.4 Ambiguous Return and Guarantee Policies

4.3.5 Online Payment Failures

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Amazon Online Apparel & Footwear Market Share

5.1.3 Key Players-Customer Productivity Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players- Supply Chain Comparison

5.1.5 Key Players- Same Day Delivery Cost Comparison

5.1.6 Key Players- Return Options Comparison

5.1.7 Key Players-Standard Delivery Cost Comparison

5.1.8 Key Players-Next Day Delivery Cost Comparison

5.1.9 Key Players-Return Timing Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Market

5.2.1 The U.S. Top Companies Online Apparel & Footwear Sales

6. Company Profiles



Adidas AG

Amazon.com, Inc.

ASOS Plc.

Boohoo Group Plc.

Nike Inc.

Zalando SE

