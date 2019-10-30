United States Real Estate Appraisal Market Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Real Estate Appraisal Market (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Real Estate Appraisal market has been on a declining trend since 2014; due to increased regulations in the industry, as a result of which several appraisers switch to other fields of work within a span of five years.



The US Real Estate Appraisal Market is further expected to depict a downward trend from 2019-2023 due to barriers to entry, low technology penetration in the industry, restricted demand for appraisers based on the region, etc. Yet there are certain trends in the industry such as US mortgage market development, amendments in dodd-frank, fragmented market share of mortgage lenders, etc.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US appraisal market by value, by volume, by number of AMCs, employment status, etc.



A mortgage is a loan in which the house functions as the collateral. The banks or the mortgage lenders, loan a large chunk of money that is around 80% of the price of the home that the borrower is required to pay back with interest over a set period of time. On failure of repaying the loan, the lender takes the home through a legal process known as foreclosure.



The mortgage lending process includes Lenders, Appraisal Management Companies (AMC), Appraisers, Title & Closing Companies, Title Agents, and Title Insurers.



An appraisal is a document that establishes an opinion of value for a property. Appraisals can be performed for a variety of reasons, although the most common reason is to help a lender establish the value of the collateral that is associated with a mortgage loan. In the US, most mortgage transactions require an appraisal, which needs to be performed by a certified appraiser.



Financial crises have played a critical role in shaping the relevant regulations in the appraisal process. The appraisal of a property could be done either in-house or through third-party known as Appraisal Management Company (AMC).



An AMC serves as a co-ordinator between the bank and a panel of independent third-party appraisers, who do the actual appraisal work.



The AMCs are either traditional AMC in which the appraiser visits the property site to assess the value of the property or a Digitalized version of AMC known as Automated Valuation Model (AVM).



An AVM can come up with a property value much more quickly, and at a much lower cost, than a human appraiser, by applying a valuation model of some sort against various sets of data. The AVMs has its own set of features and shortcomings that may evolve with time. The AVMs are at a niche stage of penetration in the US currently.

The competition in the US Real Estate Appraisal Market is very fragmented, with several local and regional players procuring major share of the market. Further, key players of US real estate appraisal market, CoreLogic, Inc., Real Matters, Inc., Wells Fargo & Company and JP Morgan Chase & Co. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Mortgage Industry: An Overview

2.1.1 History of Mortgages

2.1.2 Mortgage Lending Process

2.2 Appraisal Market: An Overview

2.2.1 The Rise of Appraisal Market

2.2.2 Appraisal Market Process

2.2.3 Appraisal Market by Mode of Appraisal

2.2.4 Appraisal Market: Country Outlook

2.3 AMCs: An Overview

2.3.1 Comparison of AMCs

2.3.2 Type of AMCs

2.3.3 Type of AMCs: A Comparison

2.3.4 Features of Digitalized AMC (AVM)

2.3.5 Shortcoming of Digitalized AMC (AVM)

2.3.6 Digital Management of End-to-End Appraisal Process



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Mortgage Origination Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Mortgage Origination Market by Value

3.2 The US Appraisal Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 The US Appraisal Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Appraisal Market by Volume

3.2.3 The US Appraisal Market by Number of Active Appraisers

3.2.4 The US Appraisal Market Share by Licensed and Certified Appraisers

3.2.5 The US Appraisal Market by Home Sales per Active Appraiser

3.2.6 The US Appraisal Market by Number of Employees

3.2.7 The US Appraisal Market Share by Employment Status

3.2.8 The US Appraisal Market Share by Time in Profession

3.2.9 The US Appraisal Market Share by Primary Occupation

3.2.10 The US Appraisal Market Share by Organization

3.3 The US Residential Appraisal Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 The US Residential Appraisal Total Addressable Market

3.3.2 The US Residential Appraisal Market by Volume

3.3.3 The US Residential Appraisal Total Addressable Market by Segments

3.4 The US Residential Appraisal Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 The US Residential Physical Appraisal Total Addressable Market

3.4.2 The US Residential Alternative Appraisal Total Addressable Market

3.5 The US AMC Appraisal Market: An Analysis

3.5.1 The US AMC Appraisal Market by Value

3.5.2 The US AMC Appraisal Market by Number of AMCs



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Technology Penetration in the Appraisal Industry

4.1.2 Growth In Housing Market

4.1.3 Improvement in Communication between Parties

4.1.4 Automation of Data-Gathering

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Shrinking Supply of Appraisers

4.2.2 Less Appealing Mortgage Appraisal Business

4.2.3 Restricted Demand for Appraisers Based on the Region

4.2.4 Availability of Alternative Processes

4.2.5 Quality Control Issues

4.2.6 Regulatory and Audit Compliance

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Growing Senior Housing Momentum

4.3.2 Fragmented Mortgage Lenders Market

4.3.3 Improvement in Logistical Management of Appraisers

4.3.4 Changes to Licensing Requirements

4.3.5 Availability of On-Site and Report Creation Workflows

4.3.6 Changes to Licensing Requirements



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Appraisal Market Competitive Landscape

5.2 The US Appraisal Market Players by Market Share

5.3 The US Appraisal Market Players: Competitive Analysis



6. Company Profiles



CoreLogic, Inc.

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Real Matters, Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

