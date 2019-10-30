China Infant Formula Market Size, Trends & Forecasts Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Infant Formula Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Infant Formula Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides analysis of the China infant formula market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by segmentation and by-products.



Infant formula (milk formula) is the nearest substitute for human breast milk for an infant. Infant formula is manufactured by a mixture of dairy & other nutritional components. Usually, infant formula is manufactured for nourishing infants under the age of 12 months, in order to support them in the accomplishment of healthy growth & maintaining good health. Infant formula is prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from mixing powder and liquid.



The production of infant formula follows a certain procedure. The most basic steps involved in the production of infant formula are the liquid preparation from skim milk and ingredients mixture, then the concentration of the mixture is done, followed by powder preparation and packaging of that powdered form infant formula. There are various types of infant formulas available in the market which are composed of unique ingredients such as nutrients content, calorie count, taste and ability to be digested. Some of the common infant formula used globally are cow milk, soy-based, protein hydrolysate, lactose-free, special and newer formula.



China is a major contributor to the infant formula market at the global level and is supported by increased population in China after the withdrawal of the one-child policy by the Government of China in 2013 and increased the income of the middle-class population.



The China infant formula market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2013-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. China infant formula market is expected to increase due to many growth drivers such as high female workforce share, rising middle class & dual-income families, increasing expenditure on premium nutrition, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as declining new birth in china, foreign brands dominating the market, etc. global hyper-converged infrastructure market is expected to observe some new market trends such as gaining popularity by goat milk instant formula, favourable policies for domestic brands, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China infant formula market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Feihe International Inc. are some of the key players operating in the China infant formula market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Infant Milk Formula: An Overview

2.1.1 Infant Milk Formula

2.1.2 Infant Milk Formula Production Process

2.1.3 Types of Infant Milk Formula

2.1.4 Infant Milk Formula: Value Chain

2.1.5 Advantages of Infant Milk Formula

2.1.6 Infant Milk Formula: Based on Type of Availability



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Infant Formula Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Infant Formula Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Infant Formula Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Infant Formula Market by Region (China and Rest of the World)



4. China Market Analysis

4.1 China Infant Formula Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Infant Formula Market by Value

4.1.2 China Infant Formula Market by Value Growth Rate

4.1.3 China Infant Formula Market by Volume

4.1.4 China Infant Formula Market by Volume Growth Rate

4.1.5 China Infant Formula Market by Average Selling Price (ASP)

4.1.6 China Infant Formula Market by Average Selling Price (ASP) Growth Rate

4.2 China Infant Formula Market: Segment Analysis

4.2.1 China Infant Formula Market by Segment (Ultra-high end, High end, Mid-to-high end, Mid end and low end)

4.2.2 China Infant Formula Market Segments by Value

4.3 China Infant Formula Market: Product Analysis

4.3.1 China Infant Formula Market by Product (Goat Infant Formula, Organic Infant Formula, A2 Infant Formula And Others)

4.3.2 China Goat Infant Formula by Value

4.3.3 China Organic Infant Formula by Value

4.3.4 China A2 Infant Formula by Value

4.3.5 China Infant Formula Products by CAGR Comparison

4.4 China Infant Formula Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

4.4.1 China Infant Formula Market Distribution Channel by Share



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 High Female Workforce Share

5.1.2 Rising Middle Class & Dual Income Families

5.1.3 Increasing Expenditure on Premium Nutrition

5.1.4 Reason for Infant Formula Purchase

5.1.5 High Preference for Imported Brands

5.1.6 Lower-tier Cities Are Targeted For The Expansion Of Milk Formula

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Declining New Birth in China

5.2.2 Foreign Brands Dominating the Market

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Gaining Popularity by Goat Milk Instant Formula

5.3.2 Favorable Policies for Domestic Brands

5.3.3 Growing Opportunity for Liquid Infant Formula

5.3.4 Infant Formula for Occasions

5.3.5 Rising Infant Formula Imports



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Infant Formula Market: Competitive Analysis

6.1.1 China Infant Formula Market Share by Player



7. Company Profiling



Abbott Laboratories

Danone

Feihe International Inc.

Nestle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wdall

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.