Barton Malow Lean Leader and Former Ironworker Jeff Creighton to Lead LCI Congress

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Sara Schuttloffel

(202) 383-4885

sschuttloffel@impact-net.org

Lean Construction Institute Names 2020 Annual Congress Chair

Barton Malow Lean Leader and Former Ironworker Jeff Creighton to Lead LCI Congress

Washington – Jeff Creighton, senior corporate strategy manager and Lean leader at Barton Malow, has been named 2020 Lean Construction Institute (LCI) committee chair.

LCI works to transform the construction industry through Lean thinking, tools, and techniques. LCI’s research products are targeted to help companies implement Lean more effectively. The LCI Annual Congress aims to educate owners, the design community, trade partners and general contractors about Lean construction. It’s a rare opportunity to share Lean success stories and challenges to increase efficiency, quality and safety of construction projects.

Jeff has over 25 years of experience managing capital projects in construction and manufacturing industries. He’s a prominent leader of Michigan Lean Construction Institute Community of Practice. Jeff was introduced to Lean methodologies in 2008 while working as a project manager for a steel manufacturer and he has been fully immersed in Lean knowledge ever since. He works in Barton Malow’s project controls team, focusing on field operations and enhancing and delivering construction services.

Jeff is also a proud member of Iron Workers Local 25 in Detroit, where he graduated from the apprenticeship program and obtained journeymen certification. Jeff also earned a Master of Business Administration degree in International Business from Lawrence Technological University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Manufacturing Management from Davenport University.

“I’m honored to have such a diverse and talented group of Lean advocates, aligned and ready to make the 2020 LCI Annual Congress a success,” says Jeff Creighton. “Many of the LCI committee members are seasoned leaders, who are members of the Michigan Lean Community of Practice, who represent owners, architects, engineers, and contractors.”

The 2020 LCI Annual Congress will be held at TCF Center in Detroit, formerly known as Cobo Hall, October 19 -23. “We are excited and honored that the 22nd LCI Annual Congress will be held in the great state of Michigan,” added Jeff. “It's a city with a long and strong history of manufacturing and construction with some of the most proud, hardworking, innovative and skilled men and women.”

Detroit has undergone a major revitalization in the past several years. “Next year’s attendees will not only experience new lean design and construction content, and advanced strategies, but also witness continuous growth and improvement.” Jeff plans to elevate next year’s LCI Congress to mark the height of the Lean construction industry.

For more on Lean Construction Institute, visit www.leanconstruction.org. For all media inquiries, contact Sara Schuttloffel at sschuttloffel@impact-net.org.

###

The Iron Workers (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in shops.

Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) is a partnership designed to identify and expand work opportunities for ironworkers and their employers.

Sara Schuttloffel Iron Workers & IMPACT 2023834885 sschuttloffel@impact-net.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.