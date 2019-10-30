Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2019-2023: Growth in AI & Chatbot Technology, Rise in CRM, Increasing Enterprise Resource Planning

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the global robotic process automation, with detailed analysis of market size and growth.



The report provides analysis of the robotic process automation market by value, by operation, by solution, by type and by region. The report further provides a detailed regional analysis of the global robotic process automation market by value.



The global robotic process automation market has perceived progressive growth in the past few years and projections are made that in the forecasted period (2019-2023) the market would propel at a budding growth rate. The global robotic process automation market would be supported by the growth drivers such as increasing demand for process automation, rise in the adoption of robotic technology, growth in healthcare automation, emerging industrial robotics, increasing financial robo-advisors, etc.

However, the growth of global robotic process automation market is being hindered by numerous challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are frequent changes in business rules & operating procedures, lack of required support & skilled resources and infrastructure issues.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global robotic process automation has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the robotic process automation market are NICE System Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC and Automation Anywhere Inc. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Robotic Process Automation: An Overview

2.1.1 Classification of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology

2.2 Process of Robotic Process Automation: An Overview

2.3 Functional Attributes of RPA Platform: An Overview

2.4 Operational Attributes of RPA Platforms: An Overview

2.5 Difference between Robotic Process Automation & Traditional Process Automation: An Overview

2.6 Advantages and Disadvantages of Robotic Process Automation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Robotic Process Automation Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Operation (Rule Based and Knowledge Based)

3.1.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Solution (Automated Solution, Interaction Solution, Decision Support & Management Solution and Other Solution)

3.1.4 Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Type (Services and Software)

3.1.5 Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Region (Americas, EMEA and APAC)

3.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market: Operation Analysis

3.2.1 Global Rule Based Robotic Process Automation Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Knowledge Based Robotic Process Automation Market by Value

3.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market: Solution Analysis

3.3.1 Global Automated Robotic Process Automation Solution Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Decision Support & Management Robotic Process Automation Solution Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Interaction Robotic Process Automation Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Other Robotic Process Automation Solution Market by Value

3.4 Global Robotic Process Automation Market: Type Analysis

3.4.1 Global Robotic Process Automation Software Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Services Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Americas Robotic Process Automation Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Americas Robotic Process Automation Market by Value

4.2 EMEA Robotic Process Automation Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 EMEA Robotic Process Automation Market by Value

4.3 APAC Robotic Process Automation Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 APAC Robotic Process Automation Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Process Automation

5.1.2 Rise in Adoption of Robotic Technology

5.1.3 Growth in Healthcare Automation

5.1.4 Emerging Industrial Robotics

5.1.5 Increasing Adoption of Robotic Process Automation in Financial Sector

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Frequent Changes in Business Rules and Operating Procedures

5.2.2 Lack of Required Support and Skilled Resources

5.2.3 Infrastructure Issues

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growth in Artificial Intelligence Technology

5.3.2 Growth in Chatbot Technology

5.3.3 Rise in Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

5.3.4 Increasing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

7. Company Profiles



Automation Anywhere Inc.

Blue Prism Group PLC

NICE System Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oega6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.