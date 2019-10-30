COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert McDougal , an English Language Learning (ELL) instructor and institute director in Costa Mesa, recently won the annual English Language Instruction Award for 2019 from the Southern California TESOL Society. The Society honors one standout teacher, curriculum writer, or program administrator each year who demonstrates excellence in the field of ELL/ESL instruction. The reception will be held on Oct. 28 at the Costa Mesa Library at 8 p.m.Maria McNamara, President of the Southern California TESOL Society, shared that Robert McDougal was the selected winner in 2019 because of his ongoing commitment to grassroots movements for immigrant families in Costa Mesa, as well as the landmark success of the Robert McDougal English Language Institute.The Robert McDougal English Language Institute has quickly become a neighborhood favorite destination for English instruction in Costa Mesa and throughout Southern California. The institute serves adult learners, as well as children, both with and without disabilities. The center’s instructors are all experts in their field, and the institute has recently expanded to include a meal program for low-income families, weeklong ELL intensives for adult learners, and a preschool for both native and non-native English speakers.“We appreciate Robert McDougal’s willingness to go above and beyond for his students,” McNamara said. “In particular, his ELL institute holds classes at a variety of schedules to accommodate the unique needs of working and often low-income families. Robert McDougal Costa Mesa ’s creative curriculum development and openness to students from every background have made him a standout expert in the field of English language instruction for non-native English speakers.”Of the award, Robert McDougal Costa Mesa shared, “I am deeply honored to be the chosen recipient of the annual English Language Instruction Award from the Southern California TESOL Society. I have long admired the Society for what they do in the community, and I am proud to have my efforts recognized by such a respected institution. English language instruction is the dearest thing to my heart, and it’s important that we continue to improve as teachers and community advocates.”Robert McDougal Costa Mesa is a seasoned expert in the world of English Language Learning instruction. He has taught English to non-native speakers across all age groups and backgrounds for nearly a decade. Robert McDougal Costa Mesa has also written, developed, and tested ELL curriculum for a variety of schools, summer programs, TESOL instruction facilities, and tutoring centers. Robert McDougal has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in English language instruction for non-native English speakers.For more information about the Southern California TESOL Society or the Robert McDougal English Language Institute, contact Robert McDougal Costa Mesa at the official institute webpage.



