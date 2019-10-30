Mspark Announces Jim Buckley as Vice President of National Sales, Restaurant Team

/EIN News/ -- HELENA, Ala., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, has hired Jim Buckley as Vice President of National Sales, Restaurant Team.



In his new role, Jim will lead the Mspark National Sales Team that specializes in maintaining and growing business with restaurants. Through his leadership, Jim’s team will focus on the unique needs and challenges of these clients, and how to produce effective results by integrating direct mail into their marketing mix.

“I am thrilled to have Jim joining the leadership of our National Sales Team focused on restaurants,” commented Steve Mitzel, Chief Executive Officer at Mspark. “His extensive background and his passion for helping companies grow through effective marketing make him an ideal fit to propel his team and our clients forward.”

Jim brings a diverse background of sales, education, finance, and technology spanning over two decades, much of it focused on the direct mail industry. Prior to joining Mspark, he spent ten years at Valpak. Jim holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Arizona University in Economics and History, and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone: 205.620.6259

Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26bfa158-5ade-47b3-af2f-784404d8c0ae

