Krystal Company Data Breach – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Victims of Attack of One of Krystal’s Payment Processing Systems Used at Certain Krystal Restaurants

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of victims of a security incident that, according to the Krystal Company, “may have involved payment cards processed by a payment processing system used at certain [Krystal fast-food] restaurants between July through September 2019.”



If you believe you were a victim of Krystal's data breach and have questions or concerns about Kehoe Law Firm's data breach investigation or potential legal claims, please contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com , info@kehoelawfirm.com .

Komando.com reported (“ Check your credit card! Fast food chain breached ”) that “[t]he South's version of White Castle is dealing with a data breach. The fast-food company is still trying to determine how many people were affected, but it does know payment information was stolen.” Further, Komando.com reported that “Krystal, the White Castle of the South, announced payment data was breached at a number of its restaurants. In a press release, the company admitted determining how many people were affected by the breach is difficult because its 342 locations use various payment processes.”

The Krystal Company’s “ Notice of Potential Payment Card Incident ” contained a list of its restaurant locations which might have been impacted by the payment card incident and stated, among other things, that “[a]lthough its investigation is in its early stages, [Krystal has] learned that the security incident may have involved payment cards processed by a payment processing system used at certain restaurants between July through September 2019.”

Krystal’s FAQs about the data attack stated, among other things, that the “security incident may have impacted payment cards, including debit and credit card numbers,” and Krystal is “still determining specific locations and dates for each restaurant involved in the attack.”

