Nor1 Expands Presence in Europe, Appoints David Guilfoyle CRME, Head of Sales

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, CA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nor1, the global leader in hospitality upgrade, upsell, and merchandising technology today announced the appointment of David Guilfoyle, Head of Sales for Europe. In this role, David will be responsible for expanding Nor1’s reach into the European market using his strengths in machine learning to satisfy the strong European demand for the company’s innovative hotel solutions.

David comes to Nor1 from IDeaS (a SAS Company), the global market leader in AI driven revenue management for hotels. David launched IDeaS in the Italian and Maltese markets successfully increasing the profile of IDeaS through key signings such as Grand Hotel Baglioni and San Pietro di Positano. Previously, David has held positions with RateGain, Roomcloud, and IBM, as well as in hotels in Ireland and Italy. David holds the HSMAI Revenue Management Executive Certification (CRME) and will be based in Milan.

“Over the last few years I’ve watched Nor1 expand their capabilities in machine learning by enhancing their existing upsell products and creating new ones to create a better guest experience while driving revenue for hotels” says David. “Combining AI data driven solutions straight out of Silicon Valley and deep hospitality experience along the entire life cycle of the guest journey is a unique and exciting value proposition for independent hoteliers and hotel groups. I am thrilled to be part of such a visionary company that places both AI and revenue generation for hoteliers at its core. Nor1’s increased focus on Europe as a key market is great news for our existing and potential customers and partners and I look forward to meeting many of them at the WTM”

Nor1’s team is leading the industry in innovations with their real-time decision engine that uses machine learning and AI. Nor1’s technology gives hotels real-time, data-driven, personalized pricing and merchandising solutions at every stage of a guest’s journey. Using decision intelligence tools, they provide upselling and upgrading opportunities to guests at the perfect time, which enhances a guest’s stay and generates more revenue for the hotel.

“With increased uncertainty in the European market both politically and economically, with Brexit as an example, Nor1 is ideally placed to help hotels ‘future proof’ by generating upsell revenue in a downturn” says Kevin Lockert, CCO of Nor1. “The beauty of the Nor1 platform is its flexibility, allowing the hotelier to upsell to guests at each stage of the guest journey, from booking to check-in. We have always had a presence in Europe, and we are thrilled to bring David on-board to strengthen our team in the region.”

Nor1’s suite of products includes PRiME®, eDirect, eReach™, CheckIn Merchandising™, eXpress Upgrade™, eStandby Upgrade®, and Upsell Intelligence Platform, which use powerful algorithms on more than 100 million unique buyer behaviour records and 500 million upsell offers to identify underutilized inventory and provide targeted offers to help increase hotel’s revenue and operations efficiency.

About Nor1, Inc.

Nor1 is the leader in hospitality upgrade, up-sell, and merchandising technology. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the world, Nor1 provides data-driven pricing and merchandising products that maximize incremental revenues for Hilton, IHG, Radisson Hotel Group, Accor, Wyndham, and other global hotels and resorts.

Nor1′s real-time pricing and merchandising intelligence engine, PRiME®, powers eStandby Upgrade®, eXpress Upgrade™, CheckIn Merchandising™, eReach™, and eDirect™ to recommend the most relevant upgrade to the right guest at the right time for the most optimal price.

Investors include Concur Technologies, Goldman Sachs, and Accel Partners.

