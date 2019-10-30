A Metaphysical View of the Trump Family

Startling revelations from the Spirit World

SOMERDALE, NJ, USA, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With an uncompromising study of the Trump family ancestry, Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops proudly announces the international release of her latest book, “ Donald Trump: The Enigma of Society .” In this fascinating book, she offers readers an opportunity to answer the proverbial question, "Why am I here?" through a view of one of the most controversial figures of modern history. Using President Trump as an example, the book explains the often hidden and forgotten encoded Soul Structure Coding that is passed on through DNA and RNA.The author delves into how President Trump’s Soul Structure Coding, along with the DNA inherited from his ancestors, has provided him with skills and various personality traits that express his ways and means to repeat patterns of character and behavior and the power of his presence wherever he goes. She expertly tackles how characters and habits are passed down from generation to generation, stimulated by a person’s goal in life.Dr. Margaret hopes that by reading this book, people will consider their ancestry to know why they do what they do and how they could improve themselves if they know their own Soul Structure Coding. She teaches that once a person knows his or her entire coding and works with it, all the best things happen. It makes spiritual growth possible and invites opportunities that will strengthen one's purpose in life.She says, “The importance of realizing that we, in part, possess persistent family traits and a great deal of our ancestors’ personalities and have agreed to reincarnate with some of their history encoded within us awaiting activation. Ancestry may not have been shown within older personalities, but does arise in the younger generations, such as is seen currently in the Arts and Sciences. Children born from 1990 are demonstrating various talents and skills not seen in recent family members.”“My experiences through life have taught me to be extremely loyal and trusting of The Oneness and God. I have been called ‘The Voice of the Oneness’ when speaking in public or writing. This book is no exception to this modality within the framework that “we” provide. I always remember that Universal Timing is vital, while earthly time is often way behind the needs for change,” shares Dr. Margaret.She is a member of numerous professional Metaphysical and Hypnotherapy Societies and is an honored member of The Continental Who’s Who and Honored Member of Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare (Top Metaphysician). Her dynamic lectures and workshops in Japan and the US have led to regular invitations as a keynote speaker and participant in major international events.She is the author of 12 other metaphysically oriented texts, including “Journey Into An Unknown World, The Way to Oneness Revisited;” “The Rejection Syndrome;” “50 Spiritually Powerful Meditations;” “Pro-Life Pro-Choice Pro Spirit!;” “Breakthrough Therapies: Crystal Acupuncture & Teragram Therapy;” “The Book of Crystal Acupuncture and Teragram Therapy Diagrams;” “Expanding Images;” Trinity Stone Healing;” “Discover Your Baby’s Spirit;” “Quantum Entanglement, A Paranormal Point of View;” “The Dark Side;” and “My Journey Into the Oneness.” She has authored two novels and three screenplays including “The Regenesis Trilogy,” “Seeing Blind,” and “The Survivor.” Her books have been published in Western and Eastern Europe as well as Russia, China, Japan, Mexico and India. She is currently negotiating the production of several reality TV series.Visit www.sumariscenter.com to learn more about the author and her amazing works.About the AuthorDr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops has been an ordained minister and missionary of the Universal Christ Church (School of Spiritualism) since 1983. She is currently the Director of Education and Treasurer for UCC. Dr. Margaret holds two Ph.D’s, specializing in Medical and Clinical Hypnotherapy and Behavioral Sciences. She is also a DCH (IM), a Doctor of Clinical Hypnotherapy and Integrated Medicine. She has practiced successfully in Spain, France, Switzerland, India, Egypt, Japan, England, Mexico, and the United States.Donald Trump: The Enigma of Societyby Dr. Margaret Rogers Van CoopsPaperback | $18.00e-Book | $9.99Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book retailers worldwide.



