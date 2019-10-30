2Checkout Named Leader in Three Categories of the G2 Fall 2019 Grid® Reports

E-commerce, subscription management, and billing are key areas where 2Checkout is recognized by its client base, alongside global payments coverage

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, is proud to announce that it has received the “Leader” position in three recent G2 Fall 2019 Grid® Reports, namely in Best E-Commerce Platforms, Best Subscription Management Software, and Best Subscription Billing Software.



G2 is a review platform that assists business professionals in making educated choices to reach their potential. As such, G2 centralizes authentic reviews and delivers peer insights to its users. Among its different reports, the G2 Category Grid® Report compares products within a specific category based on satisfaction and market presence scores. These ratings are computed through a proprietary algorithm based on validated, unbiased community reviews, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. According to the obtained score, the contenders can be named Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, or Niche in the G2 Grid.

Compared to the Grid® Reports published this spring , the latest reports showed that 2Checkout improved its position in two categories: Best E-Commerce Platforms Software (with a score of 4.2 out of 5) and Best Subscription Management Software (with a score of 4.3 out of 5), having maintained its leader position in Best Subscription Billing Software (with a score of 4.2 out of 5).

“We are proud of being named leaders in three key categories for our industry,” said Erich Litch, President and Chief Operating Officer at 2Checkout. “The ranking and user reviews on G2 are a reflection of our investments at product and customer experience levels, touching on all the digital commerce areas that are needed for international expansion and optimization, including payments, subscription management and billing, tax, compliance, fraud, and risk management, among others.”

Customers’ feedback validated on G2 acknowledges the 2Checkout platform’s user-friendliness, and superior capabilities. Recently highlighted by one user as being “fantastic and easy to use,” the 2Checkout solution was championed for its “great payment coverage,” “rigorous security,” and “excellent customer support.” Another recent review acclaimed that “2Checkout goes beyond the simple task of payment processing and provides the ability to obtain advanced transaction reporting and execute complex integrations.”

You can consult the live G2 reports on Best E-Commerce Platforms , Best Subscription Management Software and Best Subscription Billing Software and learn more about the user experiences with 2Checkout on our G2 page . More information about other recognitions awarded to 2Checkout is available on the company’s website.

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com

Media Contact:

Delia Ene, 2Checkout

Email: press@2checkout.com

Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.