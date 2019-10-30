United States Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2019 with Forecasts to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telecom service revenue growth in the US over 2019-2024 will be driven by mobile data and fixed broadband revenues.



Mobile data will be the largest revenue-contributing segment over 2019-2024 driven by rising smartphone subscriptions, increasing mobile data consumption, strengthening LTE networks, and the growing adoption of 5G services. Fixed broadband revenue will be driven by increased service adoption in the cable, fiber-optic and FWA segments, supported by operator investments in ultrafast fixed network infrastructure across the country. Pay-TV revenue will drop throughout the forecast period as a result of decline in DTH, cable, and IPTV subscriptions.



This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in United States today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in United States

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook

Companies Mentioned: Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, T-Mobile, Sprint, Tracfone, DirecTV, Charter, Cox, DishUS, Century Link.



Key Highlights



The overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the US will grow at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2019-2024.

Mobile revenue will account for 53.4% of the total telecom revenue in 2024, driven by increasing adoption of mobile broadband and 4G services.

4G wil be the most adopted mobile technology over the period 2019-2024, despite its share falling from 89.0% in 2019 to 61.1% by 2024. We expect 5G to corner 37.9% share by 2024-end.

The top two mobile operators, Verizon and AT&T, accounted for 64.4% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2019.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of US's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the author's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in US's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in US's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in US.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngbi1g

