Ron Jaworski Golf takes over Honey Run Golf Course Management

/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ron Jaworski Golf recently partnered with Ken Kochenour to take over the management of Honey Run Golf Club in York, PA.



Honey Run joins six other courses owned and operated by Ron Jaworski Golf – Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township, N.J., Downingtown Country Club in Downingtown, PA., Ramblewood Country Club in Mount Laurel, NJ., RiverWinds Golf & Tennis Club in West Deptford, N.J., Running Deer Golf Club in Pittsgrove, NJ, and Valleybrook Country Club in Blackwood, N.J.

Nestled in the rolling hills of York, PA, Honey Run Golf Club offers a beautiful backdrop with the top South Central, PA golf experience. Our York County golf course features a 6,797-yard, par 72 challenge with water coming into play by the Honey Run Creek which flows through the property. Course conditioning has been maintained at the highest standards.



“We are extremely excited about this opportunity! Honey Run has always had the best layout and has been the most well-conditioned course in the area. Our first priority is to complete a major tee project this winter, which will make the course playable for all ages and skill levels. Honey Run will be fun for everyone!” BJ Jaworski said.

"We are very proud to add Honey Run Golf Club to our outstanding collection of courses under the Ron Jaworski Golf umbrella," Jaworski said.



About Ron Jaworski Golf

Ron Jaworski Golf owns and operates six premier daily fee golf clubs in South Jersey and Pennsylvania: Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway, NJ, RiverWinds Golf & Tennis Club in West Deptford, NJ, Running Deer Golf Club in Pittsgrove Township, NJ, Valleybrook CC in Blackwood, NJ, Ramblewood CC in Mt. Laurel, NJ and Downingtown CC in Downingtown, PA. For more information, visit www.ronjaworskigolf.com .

ABOUT HONEY RUN GOLF COURSE & COUNTRY CLUB

Our championship course has hosted numerous amateur and professional golf events and outings including the Nike Tour and LPGA Futures Tour. Honey Run Golf Club features a 4,400 square foot Clubhouse with professionally stocked golf merchandise for all of your equipment needs. While you visit our Pro Shop, ask our golf Pro about private and group lessons. We offer lessons for people of all ages and skill levels.

Additionally, Honey Run Golf Club in York, PA has a natural grass driving range and oversized putting green. After a long day of golf, enjoy refreshments at Stingers Bar and Grill, located in our Clubhouse, featuring delicious food and beverages. Honey Run Golf Club features great amenities for a day of golfing and dining, or a work outing or social event.

