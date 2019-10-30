Azerbaijani Defense Market Forecast to 2024 - Azerbaijan's Reliance on Military Imports is Expected to Decline Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Azerbaijani Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Azerbaijan's defense budget stands at US$1.98 billion in 2019, having registered a CAGR of 11.36% during the historic period. The budget fairly increased in local currency terms and in US$ over the forecast period.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the Azerbaijani defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



The Azerbaijani defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Azerbaijani defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Azerbaijani defense industry

Uralvagonzavod

V.A. Degtyarev Plant

Motovilikhinskiye Zavody

Soltam Systems

1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Conditions

3.1.1. Procurement Programs

3.1.2. Key Drivers and Challenges

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Azerbaijani defense budget to record a CAGR of 11.36% over the forecast period

3.2.2. Constant state of dispute with Armenia and military modernization are expected to be the key factors driving defense expenditure

3.2.3. The defense budget as a percentage of GDP is expected to increase over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Procurement of advanced equipment to drive capital expenditure allocation over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.18% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure expected to increase over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Protection of energy infrastructure and combating drug trafficking will be the key factors driving homeland security

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Azerbaijan's defense budget is expected to register solid growth over 2020-2024

3.5.2. Azerbaijani defense expenditure is relatively small when compared to the leading defense spenders

3.5.3. Azerbaijan spent 4.3% of its GDP on defense in 2019

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Drivers

3.6.1. Top Defense Sectors by Value (US$ Million) - Projections over 2019-2024



4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Azerbaijan's reliance on military imports is expected to decline over the forecast period

4.1.2. Azerbaijan imports the majority of its arms from Russia

4.1.3. Armored vehicles, missiles and naval vessels dominate Azerbaijani defense imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Azerbaijan's defense exports are negligible; however, they are expected to increase considerably over the forecast period



5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Market Regulation

5.1.1. Azerbaijan's foreign investment remains receptive to co-production

5.2. Market Entry Route

5.2.1. Budgeting Process

5.2.2. Government-to-government deals form an attractive entry route for foreign manufacturers



6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

6.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

6.1.1. The majority of defense equipment in Azerbaijan is supplied by foreign manufacturers



7. Business Environment and Country Risk

7.1. Economic Performance

7.1.1. GDP Per Capita

7.1.2. Gross Domestic Product

7.1.3. Exports of Goods and Services (LCU Billion)

7.1.4. Imports of Goods and Services (LCU Billion)

7.1.5. Gross National Disposable Income

7.1.6. LCU per USD (Period Average)

7.1.7. Goods Exports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.8. Goods Imports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.9. Services Imports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.10. Services Exports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.11. Foreign Direct Investment, Net (BoP, Current US$ Billion)

7.1.12. Net Foreign Direct Investment as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.13. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output (LCU Billion)



