Worldwide Antibiotic Resistance Markets, 2020-2024: Therapeutics by Pathogen & Therapy Type

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Resistance Markets - Therapeutics By Pathogen and Therapy Type 2020 To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Antimicrobial Resistance is creating new kinds of infections and superbugs that are resistant to current antibiotic medicines. New technologies (and new drugs) are under development to capture this growing market.

6 Key Opportunities have been identified in this space and market forecasts have been developed. The technology picture has been analyzed too, giving you, plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be treated, including an explanation of the key role diagnostics will play. This is a market with a lot of players, there are over 100 biotechnology companies profiled in the report; and the technologies they are using are summarized within the report.



All report data is available in Excel format on request.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance

1.2 Defining the Opportunity

1.2.1 Revenue Market Size

1.3 Methods and Sources

1.3.1 Authors

1.3.2 Sources

1.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Outpatient Use of Antibiotics

1.4.2 U.S. Pharmaceutical Spending



2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes

2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics

2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry

2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

2.2.6 The Threat of AMR

2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR



3. The Market Opportunity of AMR

3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)

3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)

3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)

3.2 Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities

3.2.1 Using Viruses Against Bacteria

3.2.2 Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight.

3.2.3 Antibodies

3.2.4 Vaccines

3.2.5 Probiotic Technology

3.2.6 Peptides vs. Pathogens

3.2.7 Mining Obsolete Science

3.2.8 CRISPR Antibiotics

3.3. Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

3.3.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

3.3.2 Importance of These Developments

3.3.3 How to Use This Section

New class of antibiotics for AMR

New AMR Drug

CRISPR Modifies Phages to target Superbugs

Genetically Modified Phage Fights 'Superbug' Infection

NIH awards $33 million grant to develop new antibiotics

Bacteria found in ancient Irish soil halts growth of superbugs

OpGen Partners With NYS DOH, Merck Subsidiary for AMR Surveillance

New breakthrough in the war against antibiotic resistance

Amicrobe, Inc., patents AMR Gel

Microneedle Patch to Combat AMR

Antimicrobial peptides find application medium

Antibiotic shortages fuelling antimicrobial resistance

4. Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology

4.2 Therapeutics

4.2.1 The Medicines Company

4.2.2 Melinta Therapeutics

4.2.3 Arsanis

4.2.4 Phage Technologies S.A

4.2.5 Westway Health

4.2.6 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

4.2.7 BioVersys GmbH

4.2.8 Nabriva Therapeutics.

4.2.9 Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

4.2.10 Nemesis Bioscience

4.2.11 C3J Therapeutics, Inc

4.2.12 EpiBiome

4.2.13 discuva

4.2.14 SmartPhage

4.2.15 AmpliPhi Biosciences

4.2.16 Pherecydes Pharma

4.2.17 Micreos

4.2.18 Procarta Biosystems

4.2.19 Lumavita

4.2.20 Madam Therapeutics

4.2.21 Priaxon

4.2.22 Biolytx Pharmaceuticals

4.2.23 AntibioTx

4.2.24 Xellia Pharmaceuticals

4.2.25 Paratek Pharmaceuticals

4.2.26 Synereca Pharmaceuticals

4.2.27 Allecra Therapeutics

4.2.28 Fixed Phage

4.2.29 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc

4.2.30 Demuris

4.2.31 Prommune

4.2.32 Biosergen

4.2.33 Innovation Pharmaceuticals

4.2.34 Aviragen Therapeutics

4.2.35 Achillion Pharmaceuticals

4.2.36 ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.

4.2.37 Achaogen, Inc.

4.2.38 SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

4.2.39 TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd

4.2.40 Theravance Biopharma

4.2.41 Abbvie

4.2.42 KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

4.2.43 Iterum Therapeutics Limited

4.2.44 Forge Therapeutics

4.2.45 Alopexx Vaccine LLC

4.2.46 Integrated Biotherapeutics

4.2.47 Hennepin Life Sciences

4.2.48 Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc

4.2.49 Contrafect Corporation

4.2.50 Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

4.2.51 AiCuris

4.2.52 RedHill Biopharma

4.2.53 Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.

4.2.54 ABAC Therapeutics

4.2.55 Alaxia SAS

4.2.56 Antabio S.A.S

4.2.57 Auspherix Ltd

4.2.58 BioFilm Pharma

4.2.59 Centauri Therapeutics Ltd

4.2.60 Combioxin SA

4.2.61 Da Volterra

4.2.62 Debiopharm International SA

4.2.63 Deinobiotics/Deinove

4.2.64 Destiny Pharma plc

4.2.65 Eligo Bioscience

4.2.66 Helperby Therapeutics Ltd

4.2.67 Karveel Pharmaceuticals

4.2.68 MaaT Pharma

4.2.69 Motif BioSciences, Inc / Motif Bio PLC

4.2.70 Mutabilis SAS

4.2.71 Neem Biotech Ltd

4.2.72 Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)

4.2.73 Nosopharm

4.2.74 NovaBiotics Ltd

4.2.75 Phico Therapeutics Ltd

4.2.76 Polyphor Ltd

4.2.77 QureTech Bio AB

4.2.78 SetLance Srl

4.2.79 Ultupharma AB

4.2.80 Vaxdyn

4.2.81 Vibiosphen

4.2.82 Bioaster

4.2.83 Vivexia

4.2.85 KBP Biosciences

4.2.86 Absynth Biologics

4.2.87 Spero Therapeutics

4.2.88 Merck

4.2.89 Symphogen

4.2.90 Warp Drive Bio

4.2.91 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

4.2.92 Pfizer

4.2.93 Allergan

4.2.95 Novartis

4.2.97 AstraZeneca

4.2.100 Cipla

4.2.101 DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

4.2.102 Wockhardt Ltd.

4.2.103 VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

4.2.104 MicuRx

4.2.105 Entasis Therapeutics

4.2.106 Merlion Pharmaceuticals

4.2.107 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc

4.3 The Therapeutics Race - Summary of Companies Research Areas



5. Global Market Size

5.1 Global Market by Country

5.2 Global Market by Pathogen

5.3 Global Market by Technology



6. Market Sizes by Pathogen

6.1 DRSP Market

6.2 DRC Market

6.3 CD Market

6.4 MRSA Market

6.5 DRNG Market

6.6 DRNTS Market

6.7 Other Pathogen Market



7. Market Sizes by Technology

7.1 Antibiotics Market

7.2 Phage Market

7.3 Pep/Lys Market

7.4 Antibodies Market

7.5 Vaccine Market

7.6 Other Technology Market



8. The Future of AMR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9imbr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.