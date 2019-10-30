Koddi Hires Former Marriott Executive Carlisle Connally as Vice President Customer Success & Strategy

Company Strengthens its Executive Bench as it Delivers the Latest Marketing Technology for the Travel Industry

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , a leading marketing management software company for the travel industry, today announced that Carlisle Connally has joined the company in a newly created role as Vice President, Customer Success & Strategy. Ms. Connally will be based at the company’s Fort Worth headquarters, leading and overseeing Koddi's efforts related to customer experience, specifically elevating the strategic value of Koddi services through the delivery of best in class travel and hospitality solutions. Inclusive of onboarding, client support, new program adoption, and long-term advocacy and retention, Ms. Connally will draw on her more than 15 years of experience to cultivate and craft bespoke client engagements that deliver increased business value.



“As we continue to expand our presence both in the U.S. and abroad, it is critical that we have the right team in place to ensure our clients have the greatest opportunity for success and demonstrate the utmost value across all Koddi products and services,” said Nicholas Ward, President, Koddi. “Carlisle brings with her a unique perspective from the hotel side of the business that will contribute significantly to the strategic support we provide and we look forward to the insights she carries with her into this new role.”

Prior to joining Koddi, Ms. Connally established and led Marriott International’s Global Paid Media team across all Marriott brands and the loyalty program. In her role, she was responsible for establishing strategic media priorities and objectives, driving thought leadership and overseeing all paid media teams and processes, including holistic planning, execution, optimization, media product, and agency partnerships. Before Marriott, Ms. Connally held leadership roles at Choice Hotels and Hilton.

“Koddi is a dynamic, emerging technology leader in the travel industry,” Carlisle Connally adds. “I am thrilled to join the team and build on what is already a foundation of great success with such a talented group of individuals. I am most excited about forging even more meaningful, highly valuable and strategic customer relationships to further drive the client experience, growth, expansion, and adoption of Koddi’s lines of business.”

About Koddi

Koddi is a provider of comprehensive marketing management software and services for the travel and hospitality industries. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform provides a robust network for travel brands and online travel agencies to connect with consumers and drive more bookings and revenue seamlessly across channels and campaigns. Brands can consolidate and manage the entire purchase funnel and gain insights at each point to adjust and optimize campaigns across all channels. As a result, marketers fuel their growth, harness real-time intelligence to drive informed decision-making, and dramatically improve operational expenses. For more information, please visit https://www.koddi.com/ .

Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel for Koddi

Broadsheet Communications

Kyle@broadsheetcomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.