The Chinese Embassy and Kigali today signed an Agreement of Cooperation

On October 29th, 2019, H.E. RAO Hongwei, the Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, met with Mr. Jean Charles KANAMUGIRE, Managing Director of Kigali Today, and Mr. Charles KWIZERA, the Chief Editor. They exchanged views on enhancing the media cooperation between the two sides and signed an agreement.

Ambassador RAO said, the present China-Rwanda bilateral relations are at their best in history. Pragmatic cooperation in various fields and at all levels, including the media, was flourishing. The Embassy appreciated Kigali Today's objective and timeliness coverage on China-related news. I myself also was your loyal reader. The Embassy was willing to establish and strengthen the sound relations with Kigali Today and together push the bilateral friendly relations to a new height.

Mr. KANAMUGIRE expressed his thanks to the Embassy for its valuable support in Rwandan media capacity building and personal training. He expressed his willingness to enhance the exchanges with the Embassy, to showcase the latest development of China and the Rwanda-China cooperation, and to follow up the study and life of Rwandans in China, so as to make more positive contribution to the Rwanda-China people-to-people friendship.

Kigali Today, founded in 2014 was composed of Press, Radio and TV. It's one of the biggest internet Media in Rwanda.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.