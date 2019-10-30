Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics | Technologies, Worldwide Market Opportunities & Patent Analysis (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics: Technologies and Global Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an updated review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.



The current market status for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The LFPEC market is analyzed based on the following segments: material type, configuration, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections:



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of piezoelectric technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for piezoelectric materials are also identified and grouped in segments (electronics and optoelectronics, transportation, energy, industrial, instrumentation, life sciences, defense and security, and consumer products)



The second section provides a technological review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics. This section offers a detailed description of lead-free piezoelectric materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.



The third section entails a global market analysis for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2017 and 2018 and estimates for 2019. Dollar figures refer to sales of these products at the manufacturing level.



The analysis of current revenues for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2019 through 2024. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of LFPECs, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to LFPEC materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPCs)

Information on the development and manufacturing of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPCs)

Coverage of historical review and a detailed description of current and emerging applications for these products

Characterization and quantification of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics into barium-based, bismuth-based and potassium-based

Insights on LFPC fabrication processes, determination of the most popular production methods and evaluation of the latest technological developments

Company profiles of the major players of the market, including Canon, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi Metals, Murata Manufacturing, Panasonic and Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Piezoelectric Materials

Organic Piezoelectric Materials

Inorganic Piezoelectric Materials

The Piezoelectric Device Market

Milestones in the History of Piezoelectric Devices and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Piezoelectric Ceramics

Industrial

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Energy

Transportation

Defense and Security

Consumer Products

Instrumentation

Life Sciences

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Basic Fabrication Process of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramic

Properties of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramics

Lead-free Piezoelectric Material Types

Sodium Potassium Niobate-based Materials

Barium Titanate-based Materials

Bismuth Sodium Titanate and Bismuth Potassium Titanate-based Materials

Bismuth Ferrite-based Materials

Zinc Oxide-based Materials

Others

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Textured Bismuth Sodium Titanate Piezoelectric Ceramic

Modified Potassium Sodium Niobate Piezoelectric Material

Modified Bismuth Sodium Titanate Piezoelectric Material

Potassium-free Sodium Niobate Piezoelectric Material

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Analysis Outline

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market by Material Type

Market by Configuration

Market by Application

Market by Region

Market Growth Trends

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Transportation

Industrial

Energy

Instrumentation

Life Sciences

Other Technological Trends

Regional Trends

Market Forecast

Market by Material Type

Market by Configuration

Market by Application

Market by Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Suppliers of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramics

Distribution of Leading Suppliers, by Technology Type and Region

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Canon

Ceramtec

Fuji Ceramics

Hewlett Packard

Hitachi Metals

Intel

Johnson Matthey Piezo Products

Kemet

Konica Minolta

Kyocera

Murata Manufacturing

Ngk Spark Plug

Noritake

Panasonic

Pi Ceramic

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Seiko Epson

Taiyo Yuden

TDK

Xerox

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Trends by Assignee

Trends by Patent Category

Trends by Material Type

Trends by Application

