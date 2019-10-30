Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics | Technologies, Worldwide Market Opportunities & Patent Analysis (2019-2024)
This report provides an updated review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.
The current market status for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The LFPEC market is analyzed based on the following segments: material type, configuration, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.
More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections:
In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of piezoelectric technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for piezoelectric materials are also identified and grouped in segments (electronics and optoelectronics, transportation, energy, industrial, instrumentation, life sciences, defense and security, and consumer products)
The second section provides a technological review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics. This section offers a detailed description of lead-free piezoelectric materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.
The third section entails a global market analysis for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2017 and 2018 and estimates for 2019. Dollar figures refer to sales of these products at the manufacturing level.
The analysis of current revenues for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2019 through 2024. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of LFPECs, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.
The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to LFPEC materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPCs)
- Information on the development and manufacturing of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPCs)
- Coverage of historical review and a detailed description of current and emerging applications for these products
- Characterization and quantification of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics into barium-based, bismuth-based and potassium-based
- Insights on LFPC fabrication processes, determination of the most popular production methods and evaluation of the latest technological developments
- Company profiles of the major players of the market, including Canon, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi Metals, Murata Manufacturing, Panasonic and Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Market Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Piezoelectric Materials
- Organic Piezoelectric Materials
- Inorganic Piezoelectric Materials
- The Piezoelectric Device Market
- Milestones in the History of Piezoelectric Devices and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Applications for Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Industrial
- Electronics and Optoelectronics
- Energy
- Transportation
- Defense and Security
- Consumer Products
- Instrumentation
- Life Sciences
Chapter 4 Technology
- Introduction
- Basic Fabrication Process of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramic
- Properties of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Lead-free Piezoelectric Material Types
- Sodium Potassium Niobate-based Materials
- Barium Titanate-based Materials
- Bismuth Sodium Titanate and Bismuth Potassium Titanate-based Materials
- Bismuth Ferrite-based Materials
- Zinc Oxide-based Materials
- Others
- Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present
- Textured Bismuth Sodium Titanate Piezoelectric Ceramic
- Modified Potassium Sodium Niobate Piezoelectric Material
- Modified Bismuth Sodium Titanate Piezoelectric Material
- Potassium-free Sodium Niobate Piezoelectric Material
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
Chapter 5 Global Markets
- Analysis Outline
- Global Market Summary
- Current Market Status
- Market by Material Type
- Market by Configuration
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
- Market Growth Trends
- Electronics and Optoelectronics
- Transportation
- Industrial
- Energy
- Instrumentation
- Life Sciences
- Other Technological Trends
- Regional Trends
- Market Forecast
- Market by Material Type
- Market by Configuration
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles
- Leading Suppliers of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Distribution of Leading Suppliers, by Technology Type and Region
- Other Industry Players
- Company Profiles
- Canon
- Ceramtec
- Fuji Ceramics
- Hewlett Packard
- Hitachi Metals
- Intel
- Johnson Matthey Piezo Products
- Kemet
- Konica Minolta
- Kyocera
- Murata Manufacturing
- Ngk Spark Plug
- Noritake
- Panasonic
- Pi Ceramic
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Seiko Epson
- Taiyo Yuden
- TDK
- Xerox
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
- General Trends
- Trends by Country and Region
- Trends by Assignee
- Trends by Patent Category
- Trends by Material Type
- Trends by Application
