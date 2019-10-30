CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GNLN, SNDL, MYGN and UBER: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane’s April 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Allegations: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Sundial’s August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Allegations: Sundial Growers Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sundial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Class Period: September 2, 2016 - August 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Myriad Genetics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad's product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Uber securities pursuant and/or traceable to Uber’s registration statement issued in connection with Uber’s May 10, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2019

Allegations: Uber Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering, Uber was rapidly increasing subsidies for customer's rides and meals in a bid for market share, which caused the Company's sales and marketing expenses to swell; and (2) Defendants were cutting (or planned to cut) costs in key areas that undermined the Company's central growth opportunities.

