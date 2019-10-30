Protein Ingredients: Worldwide Markets, Products, Trends & Key Players (2016-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Ingredients - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall global market for Protein Ingredients is expected to exceed US$30 billion in 2019.

Protein ingredient helps in regulating weight, improving physical strength, lowering muscle loss caused by aging, and mitigating the risk of chronic diseases. As a result, protein ingredients are widely used in the production of food and beverages, animal feed, personal care, and cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Also, growing consumer consciousness and growing market acceptance, mostly for functional foods and dietary supplements is boosting the growth of the protein ingredient market in the coming years.



Food & Beverages constitutes the largest application market for Protein Ingredients globally, an estimated share of 36.8% or US$10.5 billion in 2018.



This report reviews analyzes and projects the global Protein Ingredients market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2025.

Research Findings & Coverage

Protein ingredients global market research report analyzes the market with respect to product segments/types and applications

The global market size is estimated in this report by product segments/types and applications across all major countries

Research Study Shows Plant-Based Protein Diet May Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Death

Animal-Based Dietary Proteins May Increase the Risk of Early Death in Older People

Rapeseed Study Clears the Way for Use as a Protein Source for Human Nutrition

Whole Eggs Stimulate Post Exercise Muscle Building and Repair than Egg Whites

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 53

The industry guide includes the contact details for 167 companies



KEY MARKET TRENDS



Research Study Shows Plant-Based Protein Diet May Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Death

Solar Protein Food Production from Thin Air

A Study Suggests Plant-Based Protein Builds Muscle Twice as Effectively as Milk Protein

Project to Produce Protein Supplements from Biowaste

Animal-Based Dietary Proteins May Increase the Risk of Early Death in Older People

Rapeseed Study Clears the Way for Use as a Protein Source for Human Nutrition

Heliorhodopsin, a New Light-Eating Protein Discovered in the Sea of Galilee

Infant Growth Patterns Are Associated with the Consumption of Meat- Or Dairy-Based Complementary Foods

Whole Eggs Stimulate Post Exercise Muscle Building and Repair than Egg Whites

Dietary Soy-Protein as a Therapeutic Option for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Ingestion of Plant-Based Protein Instead of Meat May Protect Against Diabetic Risk

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

AMCO Proteins (United States)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)

Axiom Foods, Inc. (United States)

Bunge Limited (United States)

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (Canada)

Cargill, Incorporated (United States)

CHS Inc. (United States)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (United States)

Rousselot BV (The Netherlands)

Sonac (The Netherlands)

Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences (Denmark)

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Gelita AG (Germany)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Hilmar Ingredients (United States)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Kerry (Ireland)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (United States)

Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)

Nitta Gelatin NA Inc. (United States)

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. (India)

Omega Protein Corporation (United States)

Roquette Frres (France)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

PB Leiner (Belgium)

Weishardt Holding (France)

KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

US FDA Issues GRAS Notice to Arla Foods Ingredients

Arbiom Re-considers Wood as Ground-breaking Protein Ingredient for Aquafeed Application

Arla Foods Ingredients and Mycorena AB Collaborate on Plant-Based Protein Development

Cargill Collaborates with White Dog Labs to Secure Access to ProTyton

Cargill Makes Additional Investment in PURIS to Support the Growing Market Demand for Plant-based Proteins

USPTO Issues Notice of Allowance for Burcon's Pea Protein Patent Application

Relocation of Bunge's Global Headquarters from New York to Missouri

Deregulation of Cargill's Proprietary Canola for Cultivation in the United States

Groundbreaking Ceremony of Scoular's New Freeze-Dried Production Unit in Nebraska

Parabel USA, Inc Presents Hydrolyzed Protein from Water Lentils

World-First Agar-Agar Sheets Developed by Gelita AG

Cargill Join Forces with InnovaFeed to Support the Growth of Sustainable Aquaculture

Unveiling of GRINDSTED PLANT-TEX Egg White Replacement System for Plant-based Meat Alternatives

Burcon's Joint Venture to Construct $65 Million Pea Protein and Canola Protein Manufacturing Facility

Axiom's Organic AvenOlait Oat Dairy Alternative and VegOtein N Neutral Pea Protein Concentrate are Now Non-GMO Project Verified

Tyson Launches Raised & Rooted Brand Protein Foods and Alternative Protein Products

DuPont Combines its Nutrition & Health and Industrial Biosciences Businesses to Reinforce Efforts in the Nutrition and Biosciences Sector

Launch of Burcon's New Pea + Canola Protein Blends

Opening of New R&D Laboratory Premises in Lithuania Reinforces Roquette's Position in Northern Europe

Cargill's Investment in Aleph Farms to complement its Animal Protein Portfolio

Introduction of FrieslandCampina Ingredients' New Global Segment Organisation

Rousselot's New Application Concept for making Sugar-free Confectionery with SiMoGel

GRAS Status for Agropur's Alpha-lactalbumin Protein

Ingredion Incorporated and Clara Foods Collaborate on Protein Portfolio Making

Arla Foods Ingredients' New Lacprodan HYDRO.Clear to Produce Sparkling Protein Waters

Cargill to Broaden Corn Processing Capacity of Songyuan Plant

Launch of PB Leiner's New SOLUGEL Collagen Product Concepts at Vitafoods 2019

Ingredion Incorporated Unveils Two Plant-Based Protein Ingredients for Pet Food Use

DuPont Broadens Danisco Product Portfolio by Unveiling SUPRO and TRUPRO Plant Protein Nuggets

Univar Solutions, Axiom Foods' Official Ingredient Distributor in the United States

Display of Rousselot's Nutritional and Delivery Solutions for Nutraceutical Producers at Vitafoods

Arla Food Ingredients Produces Low-Volume, high-Protein RTD Medical Nutritional Supplement Using Lacprodan DI-7325

Motif Ingredients Raises US$90 million to Make Protein Foods

Unveiling of Arla Foods Ingredients' New Optimized Comfort, Low Protein Formula Concept for Infants

FrieslandCampina Forms Mozzarella Cheese Production Pact with DMK Group

Ingredion Incorporated Invests US$140 million to Revamp its Plant-Based Proteins Business Entity

Arla Foods Ingredients Launches New Whey-Pro Biscuit Concept

International Dehydrated Foods, Inc. Launches Hydrolyzed CHiKPRO Broth Protein Isolate Powder

PURIS Introduces PURIS Fava Bean Protein

Arla Foods Ingredients to Launch New Nutrilac Whey Protein Ingredient at Gulfood Manufacturing 2018

New Protein Extreme Whey Shot Concept Introduced by Arla Foods Ingredients

Launch of New TRUPRO 2000 Pea Protein from DuPont Nutrition & Health

PB Leiner is the New Brand Name for PB Gelatins / PB Leiner

Glanbia to Purchase SlimFast for $350 million

Assets of Triple-T Foods Acquired by Darling Ingredients

Gdpod Corp and Glanbia Plc Sign Letter of Intent (LOI) to Brace Protein Market

Scoular in Collaboration with Rogers Grain Expands Specialty Corn and Soybean Business in Ohio

EPI Ingredients Launch Epiprot 60UL Protein

DFA's Investment in MOPRO Nutrition

Three New Clean Label GemPro Wheat Proteins Isolates Launched by Manildra Group USA

Launch of Lacprodan TexturePro Whey Protein Solution by Arla Foods Ingredients

Archer Daniels Midland Company and Cargill, Inc Establish New Joint Venture Firm SoyVen in Egypt

NZMP Introduces New Protein-based Ingredients

PURIS Launches Dairy-Free Yogurt

Nutriati, Inc and PLT Health Solutions, Inc Collaborate to Develop Artesa Chickpea Protein

Burcon Submits a Formal GRAS Notification Dossier for Peazazz and Peazac Pea Proteins

Grain Assets of Farmers Grain Company Acquired by Scoular

Darling Ingredients Takeover Assets of Kruger Commodities

Launch of Rousselot's X-Pure Medical Grade Gelatin Range

ADM Animal Nutrition Unveils Versity Protein for Dogs and Cats

Coromega Introduces Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel

Launch of Rousselot's StabiCaps and Peptan IIm for Pharma and Nutraceutical Applications

Newly Reformulated GemPro Ultra Introduced by Manildra Group USA

ADM Animal Nutrition Launches New Protein PROPLEX T for Aquaculture and Swine Diets

PURIS and Cargill Inc Join Hands on Pea Protein Portfolio

Omega Protein Corporation Acquired by Cooke Inc.

CHS' Efforts to Regain Financial Flexibility

ADM Agrees to Sell its Oilseeds Operations to Inversiones Piuranas S.A.

Introduction of Rousselot's SiMoGel Gelatin-based Solution for the Starchless Production of Gummies

Arla Foods Ingredients Launches New Range of Whey Protein-based Complementary Feeding Solutions

Fonterra Acquires 10 Percent Share in AB Rokiskio Suris

Fonterra Joins Joint Venture as an Equal Shareholder in Columbia River Technologies

ADM Develops Nutriance Portfolio of Wheat Protein Concentrates

Aprs Unveils Premium Plant-Based Protein Drink

Arla Foods Ingredients Develops High-Protein Pre-Meal Shot Concept

ADM Establishes New Feed Premix Plant in Zhangzhou, China

ADM Expands Non-GMO High-protein Soybean Meal Business Facility in Straubing, Germany

Roquette Starts the Construction of New Pea Protein Production Unit in Canada

ADM Launches Multiseed Concentrate for Baking Industry

Fonterra to Develop Whey Protein Concentrate from Fresh Australian Cheese Whey

ADM Animal Nutrition Adds New Dimensions to its Gro Fast Product Portfolio for Dairy Beef Application

MGP Adds New Clean Label Ingredients to Arise Line of Wheat Protein Isolates

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is Now a Division of Reckitt Benckiser Group

Roquette to Broaden Pea Processing Capacity to Meet Fast-Growing Global Demand for Pea Protein

The Nature's Bounty Co Launches New Pure Protein Super Food Protein Powder

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S Develops New High Protein Snack Bars

Launch of SUPRO XT 55 Isolated Soy Protein by DuPont Nutrition & Health

ADM Set-Up New Feed-Premix Facility in Xiangtan and Nanjing, China

Omega Protein, the Newest Industry Partner at the Science Center for Marine Fisheries

Joint Venture of Glanbia, DFA, MMFA and Foremost Farms to Establish a New Cheese and Whey Production Facility in Michigan, United States

Gelita to Construct Ultra-Modern Facilities in Eberbach

Roquette Invest more than 400 Million CAD to Build a Brand New Pea Protein Facility in Canada

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S Launches Whey Hydrolysates Portfolio

Product Outline



The market for key product segments/types of Protein Ingredients studied in this report comprise the following:

Animal Protein Whey Protein Milk Protein Gelatin Casein and Caseinates Egg Protein Others

Plant Protein Soy Protein Wheat Protein Pea Protein Others



The report analyzes the market for the following major applications of Protein Ingredients:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Infant Formulation

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8grnc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.