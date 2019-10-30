AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, China, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 2,500,000 American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each representing three ordinary shares of the Company, at US$12.00 per ADS for the total offering size of approximately US$30.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs began trading on October 25, 2019, U.S. Eastern time, on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “AIH.”



The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 375,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately US$30.0 million if the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option, and approximately US$34.5 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Haitong International Securities Company Limited and Prime Number Capital, LLC acted as joint bookrunners of this offering. Maxim Group LLC, Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited and Valuable Capital Limited acted as co-managers.

A registration statement on Form F-1 related to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting:

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com ;

Haitong International Securities Company Limited, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 22/F Li Po Chun Chambers, 189 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong, or by email at project.shengli@htisec.com, or by telephone at +852 2848 4333; and

Prime Number Capital, LLC, Attention: Martin Cummins, 1345 Ave of the Americas, 33F, New York, NY 10105, or by email at projectshengli@pncps.com .

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across 15 cities in mainland China, Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.aihgroup.net/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company’s business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

Email: ir@pengai.com.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Tel: (917) 609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.