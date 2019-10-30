Global Cable Modem CPE Market Review 2016-2019 with Forecasts to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Cable Modem CPE Market Forecast, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global cable modem CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) shipment volume totaled 45.9 million units in 2017, up 4.6% year-on-year.



Despite the several detrimental factors, global cable modem industry still managed to witnessed a 3.8% year-on-year growth in 2018, reaching 47.7 million units.

It is anticipated global cable modem shipments will grow at a steady pace in 2019 with a CAGR of 3.5% for the period 2019-2023.



Scope

Cable modem CPE yearly update on shipment volume and value at global level for the period 2019-2023

Global cable modem CPE shipment volume forecast by shipment destination for the period 2019-2023

Topics Covered



Worldwide Cable Modem CPE Shipment Volume, 2016-2023 Worldwide Cable Modem CPE Shipment Value and ASP, 2016-2023 Worldwide Cable Modem CPE Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 2016-2023 Worldwide Cable Modem CPE Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 2016-2023 Intelligence Insight Research Scope & Definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uaokxh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.