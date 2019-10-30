The Business Survey 2019: Unified Communications for SMEs - Breakdown of UC Usage by Type (Consumer & Business) and Country

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business Survey 2019: Unified Communications for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is based on a survey of over 2,300 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across 10 countries in 1Q 2019. The report highlights the key findings from this research that relate to the adoption of unified communications (UC) services by SMEs. It also outlines how customer satisfaction influences customers' willingness to consider fixed operators as potential providers of UC services.



This report provides:

Data on the use of conferencing and instant messaging (IM) applications among small and medium-sized enterprises

Analysis of operators' potential to provide UC services relative to the quality of their fixed data services

A breakdown of UC usage by type (consumer and business) and country

Recommendations to UC solutions providers about how to position their offerings in order to increase adoption and remain competitive

