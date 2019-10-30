Taiwanese ICT Industry Report, 2019-2023 - Includes Global Share of Taiwan's 5 Main Network Communication Products: WLAN NIC, DSL CPE, Cable CPE, Small Cell & STB
In the face of the fast-changing IT environment nowadays, Taiwan's IT hardware industry still manages to play a big role in the world with a relatively high level of digitalization. Thus far, household internet connection rate in Taiwan has risen to 82.3% while mobile phone penetration rate has increased to 83.1% with 28.73 million mobile phone users.
Since the IT hardware industry has reached maturity, the industry's production value is estimated to reach US$111.1 million in 2019, up merely 0.3% compared to 2018. The Taiwanese network communications industry's production value is estimated at US$20.97 million in 2019 and declines 1% year-on-year, with cable CPE accounting for the largest share of 93%, followed by DSL CPE and WLAN NIC.
The Taiwanese smartphone industry's production value is forecast to reach US$73.3 million in 2019 and its global share is estimated at 23.7%. The Taiwanese IT service and software industry has been enjoying positive year-on-year growth rates from 2015 to 2018 and is expected to reach NT$2.7 billion (US$88.4 million) in 2019, up 7.3% year-on-year.
Scope
- Present digitalization status of Taiwan, touching on both IT hardware and software production value and volume, and major players are included.
- Taiwan's IT hardware value forecast for the period 2019-2023 and includes global share forecast of Taiwan's five main IT hardware products (notebook PC, desktop PC, tablet, motherboard, and server).
- Global share of Taiwan's five main network communication products: WLAN NIC, DSL CPE, cable CPE, small cell, and STB.
- Global shipment share forecast of Taiwan's feature phones and smartphones for the period 2019-2023.
- Production value share of the IT hardware, network communications, and smartphone industries with a breakdown by shipment destination and by production location.
- Taiwan's IT service and software industry value forecast for the period 2019-2020.
Key Topics Covered
1. Taiwan ICT Industry Overview
- Taiwan IT Hardware Industry
- Taiwan Network Communications Industry
- Taiwan Mobile Device Industry
- Taiwan IT Service and Software Industry
Companies Mentioned
- Acer
- APEX
- ARES
- ASUS
- Brogent Technologies
- Chunghwa Telecom
- CTCI
- CyberLink
- Dimerco
- Dimension
- Egis Technology
- FarEasTone. Fortune. GeCloud. Jetwell Computer
- K Way Information
- Leosys
- MDS
- NewSoft
- PenPower
- Promise
- Provision. Sanlien
- Stark Technology
- Sunfar
- Sysage
- Syscom
- Systex
- Taiwan Mobile
- TNP (Taiwan Name Plate)
- TradeVan
- TSTI
- Unalis
- Wistron
- Zero One Tech
