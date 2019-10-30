WidePoint Sets Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: (844) 407-9500

International number: (862) 298-0850

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 21, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010

International replay number: (919) 882-2331

Replay ID: 56430

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com



