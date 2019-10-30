Hi-Tec Sports International Holdings and Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons Debut SS20 Collaboration at Paris Fashion Week

The Comme des Garçons mastermind has redesigned one of Hi-Tec’s HTS74’s most iconic sneakers

/EIN News/ -- SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ: APEX), a global brand owner and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands has officially announced a collaboration between Hi-Tec’s premium footwear and apparel brand HTS74 and legendary Japanese fashion designer Junya Watanabe. The collaboration, which debuted on the runway at Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons’ Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear Paris Fashion Week show, will feature a new spin on HTS74’s Neon Shadow RGS sneaker.



HTS74 was founded to pay homage to heritage brand HI-TEC® , and has since become renowned for intertwining HI-TEC®’s legacy of functional sports footwear with modern-day fashion sneakers. “HTS74 was founded to be multi-dimensional. The brand is as focused on outdoor and performance technology as it is creating styles rooted in modern-day fashion,” says Henry Stupp, CEO of Apex Global Brands. “By collaborating with someone as innovative and technologically advanced as Junya Watanabe, we were able to stay true to this vision without losing the heritage of HI-TEC® that remains at the core of every product.”

The collaboration with Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons features a re-envisioned HTS74 Neon Shadow RGS shoe, utilizing neon colors and plays on pure lines and stark shapes that have become synonymous with the Japanese designer. Since beginning his career, Watanabe continues to solidify himself as a pioneer of the “techno couture” craze through his designs for the Japanese fashion label Comme des Garçons under his own name, as well as, a series of top-tier collaborations within the fashion and footwear spaces.

“We are very excited with the Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons collaboration, which elevates the HI-TEC® brand to a new level of distribution,” stated Rajiv Batra, Executive Chairman of the Batra Group.

The collaboration will be available for purchase at Comme des Garçons stores and select retailers globally as of Spring 2020.

