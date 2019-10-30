For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corps (OTC:HIPH) LALPINA CBD to Sponsor Simulation Football League Final

/EIN News/ -- The Company is Entering the $1 Billion Esports Market by Sponsoring the SFL’s Championship Game and Exposing the Brand Across Streaming and Cable Services

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – American Premium Water Corporation’s (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) LALPINA CBD brand will be sponsoring the Simulation Football League’s championship game on October 30th between the Seattle Tyrants and the Denver Nightwings. The winning team’s owners will receive two cases of LALPINA CBD. The game will be televised on the Eleven Sports Network (https://elevensports.com/) and streaming platforms Twitch and YouTube.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated, “I am excited to enter into this partnership with the Simulation Football League (SFL). This is a great entre for the Company into the growing world of esports. This sector is growing and I envision our arrangement with the SFL as the first of many future partnerships and collaboration in esports. The target demographic of the league align well with our brand and will introduce the product to younger consumers who might not be aware of the brand. This partnership is unique as it also aligns with our focus on football. We have established ourselves as having an annual presence at Super Bowl week. We launched our CBD infused product there in 2018 and had a great activation event with Randy Moss this past year. I like being able to leverage our championship reputation to a different platform.”

The esports market continues to grow at an exponential pace. Newzoo projects that industry will generate $1.1 billion in 2019, which grew at a 26.7% growth rate from the prior year. The industry is expected to grow to over $2 billion by 2022. The industry is supposed to reach an audience of over 422 million people in 2019. According to Nielsen, 62% of US esports audience are men between the ages of 18-34.

Cameron Irvine, founder of the SFL, commented, “We are pleased to showcase LALPINA CBD during our Championship Game. This partnership allows us to diversify our sponsorship base and introduce our platform and product to a wider audience base. We have a very innovative product that I feel stacks up against the top esports platforms. LALPINA CBD thinks outside the box and they are someone we hope to grow with together as we expand.”

The SFL (https://simulationfl.net/) is a unique gaming experience that brings the excitement and thrills of owning and operating a professional football franchise to players who determine how the games are planned, played, and won, as players take on the roles of player, coach and owner. A current Twitch partner, the SFL has been featured on the Twitch Front Page numerous times totaling nearly a million views on its channel. The league now broadcasts the majority of its games on the Eleven Sports Network, which reaches over 65 million homes through traditional linear cable and satellite providers like DirectTV, VerizonFIOS and PlayStationVue, as well as through digital apps PlutoTV, XUMO and Eleven Sports' Twitch channel.

LALPINA CBD water can be purchased online at visiting: https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

LYNKS Pet CBD Water can be purchased online: https://www.singleseed.com/product/lynks-cbd-pet-water-6-pack/

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

