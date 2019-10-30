VERB Adds the Direct Selling World Alliance to Its Expanding Client Roster

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB"), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, announced today that the Direct Selling World Alliance (“DSWA”), a global organization serving thousands of members in the direct sales industry, has entered into an agreement to adopt and deploy VERB’s application.



The DSWA is an organization that supports direct sales companies and direct sellers with resources dedicated to improving their personal and professional development, training, coaching, selling, recruiting, and operational strategies. Founded in 2001 and guided by a board comprised of the industry’s leading experts and professionals, the DSWA is a one-stop-shop for direct selling entrepreneurs and companies. The agreement with DSWA also contemplates that the DSWA will refer and recommend the VERB application to their membership as part of their ongoing mission to help their members build and grow their own direct sales businesses.

“We founded the DSWA nearly two decades ago with the goal of empowering direct sellers with the training and tools to run their own independent businesses,” said DSWA.org CEO and Co-founder Nicki Keohohou. “With the comprehensive professional development programs we offer, as well as a variety of other valuable resources and coaching, we are dedicated to helping direct sales professionals achieve personal and financial success. Through this partnership with VERB, we’ll be looking to improve on that mission by fostering better communication between the DSWA and its collective members. Having been involved in the direct sales industry for many years, we recognize the tremendous value VERB’s technology and tools can provide.”

McKinley Oswald, VERB’s President of Global Sales added, "This relationship goes much further than just another client for our platform. It represents a strategic partnership wherein we can get our technology and tools into the hands of some of the top distributors globally. Being embraced by the DSWA and Nicki, who is such a highly respected member of the direct sales community, is strong validation of the effectiveness of our application, as well as our market leading position in the industry.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: verb.tech

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.7

info@verb.tech

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

VERB@gatewayir.com







