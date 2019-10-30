Sophaya Launches Remote Nation, New Brand for Remote Professionals

Remote Nation offers apparel, hack books, decor and unique products to help make remote professionals more comfortable and more productive

/EIN News/ -- PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote Nation is live! With more than sixty percent of United States workers and seventy percent of workers globally working remotely at least once a week, the need to support remote employees has never been greater. Now, Remote Nation is here to help with information and products designed to support remote work. Created by the founders of Sophaya, award-winning remote workforce consultants who work with companies like Toyota, Fidelity, Amica and other major companies, Remote Nation offers everything that remote professionals need to be comfortable and productive, whether they work on the road, at home, in co-working spaces or in open offices.



“At Remote Nation, we provide remote professionals with everything they need, regardless of where they work,” said Mari Anne Snow. “Whether it’s comfy clothes, furniture that provides flexible, professional privacy, unique office decor that helps make work spaces special, or educational tools to help them work smarter, Remote Nation offers products designed to address their unique needs.”

Remote professionals benefit from tools that are flexible, adaptable and easy-to-use. The Remote Nation product line includes:

Apparel and Merchandise : Exclusive apparel and merchandise that represents the modern remote worker. Great gifts for your favorite remote professional.

: Exclusive apparel and merchandise that represents the modern remote worker. Great gifts for your favorite remote professional. Educational Book Series : Workbooks and guides created by remote professionals for remote professionals, featuring time-tested advice, tips and hacks.

: Workbooks and guides created by remote professionals for remote professionals, featuring time-tested advice, tips and hacks. Motil : An elegant modular work screen designed to create temporary privacy and a professional backdrop for video conferences when people work in co-work spaces, open concept studios, and home offices.

In addition to offering products that support remote work, the Remote Nation blog shares advice, inspiration, and motivation to help remote professionals do their best work.



“Remote work is the future of work,” added Snow. “We want to gather remote work professionals into an engaged community, and to promote remote work in all its forms as the perfect opportunity to integrate work and life, so people can live fully AND achieve professional goals.”

About Remote Nation

Remote Nation is a division of Sophaya (www.sophaya.com), a virtual company with a team that has 30+ years’ experience leading global remote teams and working effectively outside a traditional office. Remote Nation offers specialized office products and home office accessories designed specifically for home office workers, companies with remote teams and co-work companies that provide temporary offices to remote professionals.

For more information, visit www.remotenation.com

Media Contact:

Crystal Woody

Carlton PR & Marketing

crystal@carltonprmarketing.com



