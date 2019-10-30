The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Increases in Earnings for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, reported increases in net income and earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. In the highlights that follow, all comparisons are of the current three or nine-month period to the same period last year unless otherwise indicated.



THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income and EPS were $10.8 million and $.44, respectively, versus $10.1 million and $.39

Book Value Per Share increased 7.3% to $16.05 at 9/30/19 from $14.96 at 9/30/18

Cash Dividends Per Share increased 5.9% to $.18 from $.17

ROA and ROE were strong at 1.02% and 10.83%, respectively, compared to .94% and 10.50%

Repurchased 494,800 shares during the quarter at a cost of $10.9 million and 1,409,900 shares thus far in 2019 at a cost of $31.5 million

Total assets, loans and funding declined from year-end 2018 reflecting ongoing balance sheet management in light of the current interest rate environment

NINE MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income and EPS were $32.4 million and $1.29, respectively, versus $31.5 million and $1.24

ROA and ROE were strong at 1.03% and 11.04%, respectively, compared to 1.01% and 11.34%

Quarterly net interest margin and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities have stabilized this year. NIM was 2.56%, 2.58% and 2.56% in quarters 1, 2 and 3, respectively

Effective tax rate was 16.9% versus 9.3%

The Credit Quality of the Bank’s loan and securities portfolios remains strong

Analysis of Earnings – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $32.4 million, an increase of $885,000, or 2.8%, versus the same period last year. The increase reflects decreases in the provision for loan losses and noninterest expense of $268,000 and $576,000, respectively, and the absence in 2019 of securities losses which totaled $5.0 million in the 2018 period. The impact of these items was partially offset by declines in net interest income and noninterest income before securities losses of $749,000 and $825,000, respectively, and an increase in income tax expense of $3.3 million.

The decline in net interest income occurred because of yield curve flattening followed by inversion and management’s resulting decision to slow loan and overall balance sheet growth. Flattening and inversion of the yield curve also caused a 6 basis point decline in net interest margin. The fluctuations in the yield curve occurred as increases in the federal funds target rate during 2017 and 2018 were initially accompanied by lesser increases in intermediate and long-term U.S. treasury rates and then by declines in such rates. Despite two 25 basis point declines in the federal funds target rate thus far in 2019, five and ten year treasury rates still remain below the federal funds target rate. The federal funds target rate drives the Bank’s cost of deposits and short-term borrowings while intermediate and long-term treasury rates drive the yields available to the Bank on loan originations and repricings, securities purchases and the reinvestment of cash flows.

When comparing the current nine-month period to the same period last year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 35 basis points while the yield on interest-earning assets only increased by 18 basis points. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets includes an increase in loan portfolio yield of 12 basis points which occurred largely because of:

Positive spread between the rates on loans being originated and those paying down

Shift in originations from lower yielding residential mortgages to higher yielding commercial mortgages

Loans repricing at higher yields

Also included in the increase in yield on interest-earning assets is an improvement in yield on the securities portfolio of 42 basis points largely resulting from restructuring of the taxable securities portfolio in 2018.

Management’s decision to slow loan growth resulted in modest growth of $70.7 million, or 2.2%, in the average balance of loans outstanding when comparing the current nine-month period to the same period last year and a reduction of $66.3 million in loans outstanding at September 30, 2019 as compared to December 31, 2018. Growth in the average balance of loans was funded by increases in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits of $130.0 million, or 5.8%, and stockholders’ equity of $20.5 million, or 5.5%, and a decrease in securities of $33.9 million, or 4.2%. These sources of funds were also used to reduce the average balance of total borrowings by $116.0 million, or 18.9%. Substantial contributors to the growth in deposits were the Bank’s ongoing municipal deposit initiative and the issuance of brokered certificates of deposit (“CDs”). The average balance of brokered CDs increased $180.1 million as brokered CDs were used during the period as a lower cost alternative to Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. On September 30, 2019, $100.0 million of matured brokered CDs were replaced with short-term FHLB advances at a savings of approximately 50 basis points. This maturity and replacement had no impact on the average balance of brokered CDs for the period because of the timing of its occurrence. Substantial contributors to the growth in the average balance of stockholders’ equity were net income and the issuance of shares under the Corporation’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, particularly during the first-half of 2018, partially offset by cash dividends declared and common stock repurchases which began in December 2018.

Management has been proactive in addressing the downward pressure on net interest income, net interest margin and earnings caused by the flat and inverted yield curve and the low interest rate environment. Actions taken thus far include, among others:

Downward repricing of certain interest-bearing deposits

Hiring additional lenders to grow commercial and industrial loans

Reducing overall balance sheet growth by slowing loan growth and the related need for funding

Slowing the pace of branch expansion

Changing the mix of loans being originated to higher yielding commercial mortgages from lower yielding residential mortgages

Restructuring the securities portfolio

Hedging a portion of short-term borrowings with interest rate swaps

Shifting between FHLB advances and brokered CDs to reduce funding costs

Maintaining tight control over operating expenses

Focusing on improving the level of noninterest income

Using excess capital to repurchase common stock which improves EPS and ROE

A modest mortgage loan pipeline at quarter end of $37 million should result in a further reduction in total loans outstanding during the fourth quarter as loan runoff is expected to exceed originations.

The most significant reason for the reduction in the provision for loan losses of $268,000 versus the same period last year was that loans declined by $66 million in the current period versus increased by $271 million in the comparable period of 2018. The impact of this factor in reducing the provision was largely offset by larger chargeoffs in the current period and an improvement in economic conditions in the comparable 2018 period.

The decrease in noninterest income, before securities losses, of $825,000, or 9.5%, is primarily attributable to:

A bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefit in the first nine months of 2018 of $565,000

Decline in the non-service cost components of the Bank’s defined benefit pension plan of $618,000

Decline in Investment Management Division (“IMD”) income of $163,000 mainly because of certain trust-related fees earned in the 2018 period and lower assets under management and held in a custodial capacity in the current period

Partially offsetting these items was an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $376,000 primarily related to higher overdraft and maintenance and activity charges. Based on information currently known, management believes that the level of noninterest income in the first nine months of 2019 provides a reasonable basis for estimating the amount that will be recognized for the full year.

Securities losses of $5.0 million ($3.5 million after-tax) in 2018 resulted from a restructuring of the available-for-sale securities portfolio which involved the sale of $175 million of mortgage-backed securities and municipal bonds and reinvestment of the proceeds in higher yielding mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds.

Noninterest expense decreased $576,000, or 1.3%, versus the same period last year primarily because of decreases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $811,000, or 3.0%, marketing expense of $601,000 and FDIC insurance expense of $369,000, partially offset by an increase in technology and professional services fees of $918,000. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits includes a difference of $1.0 million related to special salary-related items recorded in the 2019 and 2018 periods and declines in incentive compensation expense of $218,000 and placement and agency fees of $93,000, partially offset by higher stock-based compensation and retirement plan expenses of $538,000 and $184,000, respectively. The increase in stock-based compensation expense is due to a higher level of expense for new awards granted during the year as compared to the prior year and the forfeiture of certain awards in 2018. The decrease in marketing expense is due to fewer branch openings and management’s focus on maintaining tight control over operating costs. The decrease in FDIC insurance expense is mainly due to a second quarter FDIC assessment credit received by the Bank during the current quarter. The increase in technology and professional services fees includes $600,000 of consulting fees for a revenue enhancement project.

Management remains committed to maintaining tight control over operating costs which should help to mitigate the downward pressure on earnings arising from the current interest rate environment. Based on information currently known, management believes that the level of noninterest expense in the first nine months of 2019 provides a reasonable basis for estimating the amount of fourth quarter expense.

Income tax expense increased $3.3 million and the effective tax rate increased from 9.3% to 16.9% when comparing the first nine months of 2018 to the same period this year. These increases are primarily attributable to a decline in the current period of tax-exempt income from municipal securities and BOLI and the recognition in the 2018 period of state and local net operating loss carryforwards, higher excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax savings resulting from a cost segregation study. The increase in income tax expense also reflects higher pretax earnings in the current nine-month period as compared to the same period of 2018. Management expects the Corporation’s effective tax rate for 2019 to be approximately 17.0%.

Analysis of Earnings – Third Quarter 2019 Versus Third Quarter 2018

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.8 million, representing an increase of $726,000, or 7.2%, over $10.1 million earned in the same quarter of last year. The increase is primarily attributable to a securities loss of $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Partially offsetting this item was a decline in net interest income of $397,000, or 1.6%, which occurred for the same reasons discussed with respect to the nine-month periods and increases in the provision for loan losses and income tax expense of $2.1 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for loan losses was mainly due to improved economic conditions in the 2018 quarter. The increase in income tax expense largely occurred for the same reasons discussed with respect to the nine-month periods.

Although net interest margin declined by 6 basis points when comparing the nine-month periods, third quarter 2019 net interest margin of 2.56% is relatively unchanged from 2.57% for the same quarter last year.

During the third quarter of 2019, the federal funds target rate was reduced twice, for a total of 50 basis points, to its current level of 1.75% to 2.0%. In response, management reduced the rates being paid on a portion of the Bank’s interest-bearing deposit accounts and currently anticipates further deposit rate reductions in the fourth quarter. Further decreases in the federal funds target rate should relieve the upward pressure on funding costs and may result in a decrease in funding costs and improvements in net interest income and margin over time.

Analysis of Earnings – Third Quarter Versus Second Quarter 2019

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was relatively unchanged from the second quarter. Net interest margin declined from 2.58% in the second quarter to 2.56% in the third quarter. The decrease reflects lower prepayment penalties and a decline in the yield on the securities portfolio, partially offset by a 3 basis point improvement in loan portfolio yield.

Asset Quality

The Bank’s allowance for loan losses to total loans (reserve coverage ratio) declined 1 basis point from .94% at year-end 2018 to .93% at September 30, 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $279,000 and $547,000 in the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The provision in the current nine-month period was driven mainly by net chargeoffs of $1.3 million partially offset by a decline in outstanding loans. The provision in the 2018 period was driven mainly by loan growth and net chargeoffs partially offset by improved economic conditions and reductions in historical losses.

The credit quality of the Bank’s loan and securities portfolios remains strong. Nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings and loans past due 30 through 89 days all remain at very low levels.

Capital

The Corporation’s Tier 1 leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based and Total risk-based capital ratios were approximately 9.3%, 14.9%, 14.9% and 16.0%, respectively, at September 30, 2019. The strength of the Corporation’s balance sheet positions the Corporation to resume growth in a measured and disciplined fashion when conditions warrant.

The Corporation has a $50 million stock repurchase program under which $33.0 million has been purchased to date. Stock repurchases are currently being utilized by the Corporation to prevent the buildup of excess capital and enhance EPS and ROE.

Key Strategic Initiatives and Challenges We Face

The Bank’s strategy remains focused on increasing shareholder value through loan and deposit growth when conditions warrant and the maintenance of strong credit quality, a strong efficiency ratio and an optimal amount of capital. We’ve adjusted overall balance sheet and loan growth, funding costs and capital levels in response to market conditions to optimize current results and best position the Bank for future increases in profitability. We currently have 52 branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan and will continue to open new branches, albeit at a slower pace than in recent years. Only one new branch was opened in 2019 and no further branch openings are expected for the remainder of the year. Management is also focused on growing noninterest income from existing and potential new sources.

Notwithstanding the actions taken by management to mitigate the impact on earnings of the current interest rate environment, net interest income, net interest margin and the Corporation’s profitability metrics remain under pressure. These items could be negatively impacted by further yield curve inversion, low yields available on new loans and securities and relatively high funding costs. We remain focused on effective balance sheet management and expense control and will not meaningfully loosen underwriting standards to improve net interest margin. Assuming no meaningful change in the yield curve and the pressure on deposit and borrowing costs continue, management believes that net interest margin for 2019 should not change significantly from the amount recorded for the nine-month period.

With respect to its lending activities, the Bank will continue to prudently manage concentration and credit risk and maintain its broker and correspondent relationships. Commercial mortgage loans will be emphasized over residential mortgage loans because of the better yield and shorter duration that such mortgages generally provide. Small business credit scored loans, along with the Bank’s traditional commercial and industrial loan products, will be originated to diversify the Bank’s loan portfolio and help mitigate the impact on net interest margin of the current interest rate environment. Management anticipates growing its commercial and industrial portfolio in a measured and disciplined fashion over an extended period of time.

In the current environment, banking regulators are concerned about, among other things, growth, commercial real estate concentrations, underwriting of commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, capital levels, liquidity, cyber security and predatory sales practices. Regulatory requirements, the cost of compliance and vigilant supervisory oversight are exerting downward pressure on revenues and upward pressure on required capital levels and operating expenses.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about November 8, 2019, when it is electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) 9/30/19 12/31/18 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,888 $ 47,358 Investment securities: Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $4,023 and $5,552) 3,983 5,504 Available-for-sale, at fair value 728,495 758,015 732,478 763,519 Loans: Commercial and industrial 105,426 98,785 Secured by real estate: Commercial mortgages 1,351,918 1,281,295 Residential mortgages 1,674,539 1,809,651 Home equity lines 62,875 67,710 Consumer and other 2,376 5,958 3,197,134 3,263,399 Allowance for loan losses (29,856 ) (30,838 ) 3,167,278 3,232,561 Restricted stock, at cost 30,134 40,686 Bank premises and equipment, net 40,405 41,267 Right-of-use asset - operating leases 14,886 — Bank-owned life insurance 82,558 80,925 Pension plan assets, net 15,115 15,154 Deferred income tax benefit 153 3,447 Other assets 15,700 16,143 $ 4,162,595 $ 4,241,060 Liabilities: Deposits: Checking $ 919,744 $ 935,574 Savings, NOW and money market 1,745,284 1,590,341 Time, $100,000 and over 241,273 309,165 Time, other 320,522 249,892 3,226,823 3,084,972 Short-term borrowings 151,625 388,923 Long-term debt 360,472 362,027 Operating lease liability 15,756 — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,790 16,951 3,774,466 3,852,873 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $.10 per share: Authorized, 80,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding, 24,182,479 and 25,422,740 shares 2,418 2,542 Surplus 117,008 145,163 Retained earnings 269,498 249,922 388,924 397,627 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (795 ) (9,440 ) 388,129 388,187 $ 4,162,595 $ 4,241,060





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended 9/30/19 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 (dollars in thousands) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 88,382 $ 83,641 $ 29,353 $ 28,471 Investment securities: Taxable 11,726 8,275 3,758 3,065 Nontaxable 8,819 10,193 2,773 3,323 108,927 102,109 35,884 34,859 Interest expense: Savings, NOW and money market deposits 13,856 8,823 5,015 3,125 Time deposits 11,361 7,529 4,030 2,952 Short-term borrowings 2,569 3,026 62 1,370 Long-term debt 5,558 6,399 1,883 2,121 33,344 25,777 10,990 9,568 Net interest income 75,583 76,332 24,894 25,291 Provision (credit) for loan losses 279 547 314 (1,768 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 75,304 75,785 24,580 27,059 Noninterest income: Investment Management Division income 1,502 1,665 504 508 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,321 1,945 836 658 Net loss on sales of securities — (4,960 ) — (4,960 ) Other 4,058 5,096 1,380 1,569 7,881 3,746 2,720 (2,225 ) Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 26,536 27,347 8,555 8,633 Occupancy and equipment 8,712 8,742 2,872 2,864 Other 8,993 8,728 2,903 2,745 44,241 44,817 14,330 14,242 Income before income taxes 38,944 34,714 12,970 10,592 Income tax expense 6,576 3,231 2,187 535 Net income $ 32,368 $ 31,483 $ 10,783 $ 10,057





EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended 9/30/19 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 32,368 $ 31,483 $ 10,783 $ 10,057 Income allocated to participating securities — 86 — 26 Income allocated to common stockholders $ 32,368 $ 31,397 $ 10,783 $ 10,031 Weighted average: Common shares 24,855,562 25,236,889 24,470,249 25,409,087 Dilutive stock options and restricted stock units 177,072 174,095 192,860 144,933 25,032,634 25,410,984 24,663,109 25,554,020 Per Share: Basic EPS $1.30 $1.24 $.44 $.39 Diluted EPS 1.29 1.24 .44 .39 Cash Dividends Declared .52 .47 .18 .17





FINANCIAL RATIOS

(Unaudited) ROA 1.03 % 1.01 % 1.02 % .94 % ROE 11.04 % 11.34 % 10.83 % 10.50 % Net Interest Margin 2.57 % 2.63 % 2.56 % 2.57 % Dividend Payout Ratio 40.31 % 37.90 % 40.91 % 43.59 %





PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS

(Unaudited) 9/30/19 12/31/18 (dollars in thousands) Loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings: Past due 30 through 89 days $ 577 $ 909 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 665 1,663 1,242 2,572 Troubled debt restructurings: Performing according to their modified terms 1,093 1,289 Past due 30 through 89 days — — Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 467 472 1,560 1,761 Total past due, nonaccrual and restructured loans: Restructured and performing according to their modified terms 1,093 1,289 Past due 30 through 89 days 577 909 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 1,132 2,135 2,802 4,333 Other real estate owned — — $ 2,802 $ 4,333 Allowance for loan losses $ 29,856 $ 30,838 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans .93 % .94 % Allowance for loan losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans 26.4 x 14.4 x





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 30,617 $ 530 2.31 % $ 30,096 $ 400 1.78 % Investment securities: Taxable 369,525 11,196 4.04 354,530 7,875 2.96 Nontaxable (1) 411,354 11,163 3.62 460,231 12,902 3.74 Loans (1) 3,231,573 88,388 3.65 3,160,835 83,646 3.53 Total interest-earning assets 4,043,069 111,277 3.67 4,005,692 104,823 3.49 Allowance for loan losses (30,203 ) (35,382 ) Net interest-earning assets 4,012,866 3,970,310 Cash and due from banks 37,104 36,931 Premises and equipment, net 41,064 40,122 Other assets 127,565 118,885 $ 4,218,599 $ 4,166,248 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,710,985 13,856 1.08 $ 1,749,025 8,823 .67 Time deposits 645,596 11,361 2.35 477,535 7,529 2.11 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,356,581 25,217 1.43 2,226,560 16,352 .98 Short-term borrowings 137,100 2,569 2.51 189,141 3,026 2.14 Long-term debt 361,791 5,558 2.05 425,712 6,399 2.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,855,472 33,344 1.56 2,841,413 25,777 1.21 Checking deposits 940,717 943,689 Other liabilities 30,554 9,803 3,826,743 3,794,905 Stockholders' equity 391,856 371,343 $ 4,218,599 $ 4,166,248 Net interest income (1) $ 77,933 $ 79,046 Net interest spread (1) 2.11 % 2.28 % Net interest margin (1) 2.57 % 2.63 %

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 41,171 $ 230 2.22 % $ 29,651 $ 145 1.94 % Investment securities: Taxable 371,400 3,528 3.80 381,870 2,920 3.06 Nontaxable (1) 402,201 3,510 3.49 448,161 4,206 3.75 Loans (1) 3,198,832 29,355 3.67 3,226,084 28,473 3.53 Total interest-earning assets 4,013,604 36,623 3.65 4,085,766 35,744 3.50 Allowance for loan losses (29,618 ) (35,861 ) Net interest-earning assets 3,983,986 4,049,905 Cash and due from banks 38,782 37,417 Premises and equipment, net 40,765 40,077 Other assets 126,397 120,040 $ 4,189,930 $ 4,247,439 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,761,190 5,015 1.13 $ 1,731,959 3,125 .72 Time deposits 661,269 4,030 2.42 542,332 2,952 2.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,422,459 9,045 1.48 2,274,291 6,077 1.06 Short-term borrowings 20,272 62 1.21 208,521 1,370 2.61 Long-term debt 360,472 1,883 2.07 413,369 2,121 2.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,803,203 10,990 1.56 2,896,181 9,568 1.31 Checking deposits 957,980 959,303 Other liabilities 33,814 11,993 3,794,997 3,867,477 Stockholders' equity 394,933 379,962 $ 4,189,930 $ 4,247,439 Net interest income (1) $ 25,633 $ 26,176 Net interest spread (1) 2.09 % 2.19 % Net interest margin (1) 2.56 % 2.57 %

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

For More Information Contact:

Mark D. Curtis, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7413







