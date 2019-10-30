Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem Grows with Addition of TransUnion

Ecosystem gives insurers nationwide the ability to improve rating, underwriting, and fraud mitigation

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that it has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). TransUnion joins the Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem as an industry leader of insurance solutions, working with 19 of the top 20 U.S. P&C insurers and over 250 insurance companies in total.

An integration with Duck Creek Policy available through the Duck Creek Content Exchange gives carriers access to an Anywhere Enabled Integration with TransUnion’s DriverRisk product, offering access to motor vehicle records, pre-filled violation details, out-of-state convictions, and more, all through the Duck Creek Platform.

“TransUnion’s DriverRisk combines the power of court record violation data with nationwide state Motor Vehicle Reports, offering insurers a clearer view of consumers’ driving records,” said Mark McElroy, executive vice president and head of TransUnion’s insurance business unit. “Partnering with Duck Creek and leveraging the Duck Creek Anywhere API is a natural fit for us, and we are excited to help even more insurers leverage our technology and resources to make smarter business decisions with accurate data at their fingertips.”

TransUnion’s DriverRisk extends the functionality of Duck Creek Policy to improve rating and underwriting and measure and manage portfolio risk – all while helping carriers reduce MVR-related expenses. In addition, carriers can optimize their marketing spend and lead quality by suppressing leads that are not aligned with their ideal driving history risk profiles.

“DriverRisk lets carriers optimize their spend and identify drivers with actionable convictions so they can affordably validate driving records and assess risk,” said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “Its many capabilities offer significant value to insurers, and TransUnion is a fantastic addition to the Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

We call this Information for Good.®

http://www.transunion.com/business

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

