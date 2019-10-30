LogMeIn CISO Joins The National Cyber Security Alliance Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity solutions and one of the world’s largest publicly traded SaaS companies, announced today that the company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Gerald Beuchelt, has joined the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) board of directors. NCSA is a nonprofit, public-private partnership focused on helping everyone stay safer and more secure online. As a new member of the dedicated board, LogMeIn joins the commitment to create and implement far-reaching education and awareness efforts to empower everyone to stay safer online and to build a strong culture of cybersecurity and privacy.



"NCSA is thrilled to welcome LogMeIn and Gerald to our roster of passionate, security conscious board members," said Kelvin Coleman, NCSA's executive director. "LogMeIn’s commitment to delivering secure software solutions across their entire portfolio, as well as educating on secure password behavior, and improving access and authentication with their LastPass solution, makes them a natural fit with NCSA's mission and ongoing campaigns."

LogMeIn is dedicated to monitoring and continuously improving security, technical and organizational measures to better protect their customer’s confidential data. The company has made the investment in security and compliance with top tier security standards a core tenet of the business. Through that work Gerald Beuchelt brings years of experience in this space backed by the learnings from products that support LogMeIn’s millions of daily active users to his new role on the NCSA Board of Directors.

“Globally, cybercrimes are on the rise, data privacy regulations are tightening, and confidential information has never been more valuable to hackers," said Marc van Zadelhoff, LogMeIn Chief Operations Officers and former General Manager of IBM Security. “This is why security is top of mind for LogMeIn, and for our current and potential customers alike. We believe everyone should be informed and armed with the tools they need to protect themselves online and also have the peace of mind knowing that the software they use in their professional and personal lives is safe and reliable. We are looking forward to having our security leader join the effort to generate awareness so everyone can stay safer online.”

For more information about LogMeIn’s commitment to privacy and security, please visit the LogMeIn Trust & Privacy Center: https://www.logmeininc.com/trust .

About the National Cyber Security Alliance

NCSA is the nation’s leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA’s primary partners are the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and NCSA’s Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; American Express; Bank of America; Cisco; Cofense; Comcast Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; Google; Infosec; Intel Corporation; LogMeIn, Inc.; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Symantec Corporation; Trend Micro, Inc.; Uber: U.S. Bank; Visa and Wells Fargo. NCSA’s core efforts include National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™, the global online safety awareness and education campaign co-founded by NCSA and the Anti-Phishing Working Group with federal government leadership from the Department of Homeland Security; and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA, please visit https://staysafeonline.org/about/ .

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM ) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

