LPL Financial and the Financial Services Network Welcome Pacific Pension & Benefit Services

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Michael Kennedy and Christopher Bott with Pacific Pension & Benefit Services have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. They have aligned with The Financial Services Network, an existing LPL firm, and reported having served approximately $200 million in brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join from Royal Alliance, a member of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.

The Antioch, Calif.-based team focuses on retirement plans, with business split among 401(k) support and mutual funds. The advisors help small businesses provide benefit programs for their owners and employees, and they also work closely with retirees seeking a more secure financial future.

Seeking camaraderie and access to vast resources and support that can add value to their business, Kennedy and Bott decided to move their practice to The Financial Services Network and LPL Financial. “The Network is right here in the Bay area. We’re excited about having access to their talent, and I’m looking forward to bouncing ideas off the extensive network of like-minded advisors,” Kennedy said. He added LPL’s independent business model allows them to continue building their brand.

“Providing the highest level of personalized service to business owners and individuals is our passion and priority,” said Kennedy, president and founder. “While we have technology, I prefer face-to-face interactions and sit-down meetings with my clients. I want our customers to know we are here for them every step of the way.”

“We are delighted to welcome Michael and Christopher to The Network. They bring experience managing a successful independent practice to our organization, and we are proud to empower the exchange of ideas and sharing of best practices with our extended advisor base through our meetings and events,” said Christopher Mercado, managing partner and chief investment strategist with The Financial Services Network.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Michael and Christopher to the LPL family. We are committed to serving advisors across the range of wealth management services, from company-sponsored plans to individual support that helps clients save and invest toward a successful retirement. We will continue to invest in the technology, resources and innovative solutions that help our advisors differentiate their practices and meet the needs of their markets. We thank The Financial Services Network for its continued partnership, and we look forward to supporting Pacific Pension & Benefit Services for many years to come.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, explore all the opportunities that affiliating with LPL Financial can bring by speaking with a recruiter today .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Pacific Pension & Benefit Services, Inc., The Financial Services Network and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

(980) 321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.