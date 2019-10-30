Global Chef visits Atlantic universities to share culinary skills and celebrate the universal language of food

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A renowned chef from Chile is visiting the University of New Brunswick and St. Francis Xavier University to share culinary knowledge and celebrate the universal language of food as part of Sodexo’s Global Chef program.



Working closely with local on-site chefs and catering teams at the universities, Chef Ricardo Belmar Gonzalez is touring Atlantic Canada to share authentic Chilean cuisine and cooking techniques gleaned from years of experience and training in his homeland. University students and staff will be able to sample Chef Ricardo’s creations.

Sodexo, a global food services and facilities management provider, operates in 80 countries. Its Global Chef program celebrates chefs from a large pool of diverse talent by giving them the opportunity to represent and share their country’s cuisine.

This year, Sodexo Global Chef visits to Canada include:

University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick (Nov 4 and 5)

St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia (Nov 7 and 8)

Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto in October with a chef from France

“The Global Chef Program has a valuable impact on our local teams,” says Bill Keith, Sodexo Senior Vice President, Universities. “They expand their love of food and get excited about world cuisine. They develop new techniques and learn about a different culture. The experience enriches our chefs and helps them deliver more unique offering to our clients.”

In preparation for the Global Chef’s visit, local chefs go through intensive training at a culinary site in the U.S. to learn recipes and food prep.

Some of the dishes being prepared include: Beef stew Carbonada, Salmon Cancato, Stewed Chicken with Cognac, Corn Pie with Tofu, Potatoes Mashed with Pumpkin and Swiss Chard, Toasted Flour with Honey Milk Sauce and Fresh Fruit and Obispo (Baked Apple with Whipped Cream).

Sodexo in Canada

Sodexo has been delivering On-Site Services in Canada for over 40 years. Recognized as a strategic partner, Sodexo Canada is dedicated to providing Quality of Life Services for clients, their employees and visitors in the corporate, education, healthcare and energy and resources segments. These Quality of Life Services create healthy, safe, and efficient environments allowing individuals and organizations to grow and succeed. Delivering food and facilities management services for over 185 clients, Sodexo is a market leader in Canada in terms of revenue and consumers served and has been recognized as a top employer for the past six consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007.

