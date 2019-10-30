Redwood Capital Bancorp Reports Strong Third Quarter Earnings – Cash Dividend Continued

/EIN News/ -- EUREKA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 30, 2019, REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP (RWCB.OB), the holding company for Redwood Capital Bank, announced unaudited consolidated financial results for three and nine month period ended September 30, 2019. The only locally owned and operated community bank holding company reported strong earnings and confirmed the continuation of its quarterly dividend payment during its thirteenth consecutive year of profitability.



John Dalby, President and CEO of the company, commented, “The Board of Directors and management team are encouraged by the continued progress of the bank. Despite the current challenges in the interest rate environment, to date, Redwood Capital Bank has been able to maintain strong margins. With shareholder value and community service as core values, Redwood Capital Bancorp’s strong performance and financial position continue to increase our ability to serve all of our stakeholders.”

Total assets as of September 30, 2019 were $374.6 million; an increase of 4% over the June 30, 2019 and a slight increase of 1% from the September 30, 2018 reported figures. Total deposits stood at $333.3 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of 2% over the June 30, 2019 and a slight decrease of 2% over the September 30, 2018 figures. Total loans as of September 30, 2019, net of unearned income, were $273.7 million, decreasing 1% from the prior quarter and as well as the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

CEO Dalby continued, “Being the only community bank serving Humboldt County, we are in a unique position to relate to and understand our customers – they are our friends and neighbors. Unlike out-of-area corporate banks, monies deposited locally stay here helping to strengthen our economy. Communities need a strong, engaged, local bank and Redwood Capital Bank is proud to be your local financial partner.”

Net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $3,472,000 and $10,601,000 respectively, representing an increase of 2% and 8% over the three months ended June 30, 2019 and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The company also reported record net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $1,257,000 while earnings for the first nine months of 2019 totaled $3,296,000. The earnings represented a 9% increase over the first nine months of 2018. Book value per common share, a common measurement of shareholder value, stood at $15.78 as of September 30, 2019, a 4% increase over the previous quarter and a 16% increase over the September 30, 2018 amount.

CEO Dalby added, “In September, Redwood Capital Bancorp refinanced its holding company senior debt with subordinated debt. This refinance will provide enhanced security in the company’s long-term capital structure while reducing the interest rate. There are no restrictions as to the prepayment of the debt.”

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on November 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2019. The dividend payment is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.28 per share or 1.66%, based upon a market price of $16.87 per common share.

For more information regarding Redwood Capital Bancorp, please visit our website at www.redwoodcapitalbank.com , contact Renee Byers, CFO, at (707) 444-9849, or stop by the headquarters and main office at 402 “G” Street, Eureka, CA 95501.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to ﬂuctuations in interest rates, inﬂation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reﬂect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reﬂect subsequent events or circumstances.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Selected Consolidated Financial Results - Unaudited (In Thousands - except share data) Period Ended % 9/30/19 6/30/19 Change Balance Sheet Data (at period end) Total assets $ 374,612 $ 360,721 4 % Total deposits 333,266 325,758 2 % Total loans (net) 273,674 276,559 -1 % Common equity 30,280 29,206 4 % Common shares outstanding 1,918,472 1,927,997 -0 % Summary of Operations (Current Quarter) Interest income 3,834 3,868 -1 % Interest expense 362 292 24 % Net Interest Income 3,472 3,576 -3 % Non-interest income 584 528 11 % Non-interest expense 2,801 2,699 4 % Net Income before provision 1,255 1,404 -11 % Provision for loan losses (500 ) 0 0 % Income before taxes 1,756 1,404 25 % Income taxes 499 357 40 % Net Income 1,257 1,047 20 % Earnings per share (fully diluted) $ 0.66 $ 0.54 21 % Book value per common share $ 15.78 $ 15.15 4 % Period Ended % 9/30/19 9/30/18 Change Balance Sheet Data (at period end) Total assets $ 374,612 $ 372,707 1 % Total deposits 333,266 340,424 -2 % Total loans (net) 273,674 277,288 -1 % Common equity 30,280 26,412 15 % Common shares outstanding 1,918,472 1,945,337 -1 % Summary of Operations (Current Quarter) Interest income 3,834 3,632 6 % Interest expense 362 229 58 % Net Interest Income 3,472 3,403 2 % Non-interest income 584 535 9 % Non-interest expense 2,801 2,408 16 % Net Income before provision 1,255 1,530 -18 % Provision for loan losses (500 ) 200 100 % Income before taxes 1,756 1,330 32 % Income taxes 499 380 31 % Net Income 1,257 950 32 % Earnings per share (fully diluted) $ 0.66 $ 0.49 34 % Book value per common share $ 15.78 $ 13.58 16 % Summary of Operations (Year to Date) Interest income 11,515 10,413 11 % Interest expense 914 620 47 % Net Interest Income 10,601 9,793 8 % Non-interest income 1,634 1,929 -15 % Non-interest expense 8,186 7,369 11 % Net Income before provision 4,049 4,353 -7 % Provision for loan losses (500 ) 280 -279 % Income before taxes 4,549 4,073 12 % Income taxes 1,253 1,057 19 % Net Income 3,296 3,015 9 % Earnings per share (fully diluted) $ 1.73 $ 1.56 11 % Book value per common share $ 15.78 $ 13.58 16 %



