Education Service Center (ESC), Region 20 and Edlio, LLC Partner to Provide Texas Schools and Districts With Affordable Website Solution

K-12 community engagement provider joins forces with San Antonio service center to offer feature-rich communication solution to members at a special price.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edlio, LLC., a leading provider of website solutions for K-12 schools and districts, announced their key partnership with the Education Service Center (ESC), Region 20, an organization that provides resources and services to education communities in south central Texas.



Edlio has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the K-12 communication landscape for almost a decade. They pride themselves on being able to offer a content management system (CMS) that powers over 10,000 easy-to-use websites nationwide, without breaking a district’s budget. Their website designs are intuitive, feature-rich, and unique, making Edlio’s solution ideal for schools and districts in the south central Texas area.



The focus of this partnership is to offer Edlio’s website CMS solutions to ESC-20 members at a special price, making increased engagement a reality for these schools and districts. This will give ESC-20 members direct access to Edlio’s communication services for a heavily reduced cost.



“Partnerships like these are so important for helping schools and districts better their communication efforts,” said Edlio Director of Sales, Brad Mountain. “I believe that every education community should have the opportunity to show off their school or district on a platform like Edlio’s and am looking forward to offering the solution for less.”



“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership,” said ESC-20 webmaster, Lupe Barba. “Many of the schools and districts that we serve have wanted a new website for some time, but lacked the resources. Having seen the feature set and ease of use that Edlio offers, I am very eager to see how our members take advantage of this great opportunity.”



About Region 20 ESC

Education Service Center, Region 20 is one of 20 regional education service agencies within Texas which assist school districts in improving student performance and increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of school operations. ESC-20 positively impacts the learning community through high quality, cost effective products and services.



About Edlio, LLC.

Edlio makes communicating with parents simpler. Powering 10,000 school and district websites in North America is Edlio's own easy-to-use content management system (CMS). With offices in Los Angeles, Mountain View, Austin, Chicago, Mexico City, and Vancouver, BC, Edlio knows what schools need to succeed.



For more information about Edlio, visit Edlio.com, or follow Edlio on their blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Tracy Wehringer Edlio, LLC. 855-558-8827 twehringer@edlio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.