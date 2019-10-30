CNH Industrial introduces tomorrow’s farmers to the future of farming technology

/EIN News/ -- Burr Ridge, October 30, 2019



CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) will be putting the future of farming technology in front of young people at one of the largest student conventions in the world.

As a sponsor of the Blue Room at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, CNH Industrial will showcase the latest in precision farming technology from its Case IH and New Holland brands to the approximately 69,900 attendees. Presented by AgriNovus Indiana and powered by Microsoft, the FFA Blue Room delivers experiential learning and thought-provoking exposure to the convergence of agriculture, technology, human health, engineering and more as part of FFA Blue 365. The FFA Organization is focused on promoting and supporting agricultural education. Through sponsors and speakers, attendees can experience the many opportunities that provide solutions to agriculture.

“Last year we saw tremendous success with the FFA Blue Room. We are providing students the opportunity to consider careers they never knew existed and to connect the innovation and technology transforming agriculture to tomorrow’s global challenges. This is not technology for technology’s sake – this is about the next generation of leaders charting the course for the future of agriculture,” says Blaze Currie, Team Leader for the National FFA Organization.

Students will have the chance to sit in the driver’s seat of one of agriculture’s most advanced machines, the New Holland Genesis T8 with PLM Intelligence cab simulator. The company’s booth will also demonstrate the many applications of precision agriculture on the farm, and focus on daily themes such as alternative fuels, methane-powered equipment, autonomous control, and feed and water quality.

“Our world faces unprecedented challenges around food, environment and energy, but innovations such as our precision agriculture technologies will help our next generations meet those challenges head-on in sustainable ways,” says Brett Davis, Vice President, New Holland North America.

CNH Industrial will also be sharing its expertise around the future of farming and food production by being part of the FFA Blue Room speaker series. Dan Halliday, CNH Industrial Director of Global Precision Solutions and Telematics Product Management will discuss how the Company is preparing agriculture to meet current and upcoming challenges in his ‘Going beyond Farming 4.0’ presentation.

“Young people are our future. We have a long history with FFA and we are proud to support this year’s Convention and Expo,” says Scott Harris, Vice President, Case IH North America. “This is part of our company’s commitment to sustainability and investment in students, education and communities.”

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 members across the United States. The annual convention and trade show will be held October 30 to November 2.

CNH Industrial has 11 manufacturing plants, 12 research and development centers, and a workforce of 9,000 in North America. The Company designs, produces and sells ‘machines for work’ and is present in all major markets worldwide, giving it a unique competitive position.





