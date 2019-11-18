Physicians Hair Restoration Seeks Participants for “Effect of PRP on Male Pattern Hair Loss” Study

Physicians' Hair Restoration Center

Physicians' Hair Restoration Center is looking for 50 - 60 patients with male pattern hair loss to participate in a free, year long study.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physicians’ Hair Restoration Center is searching for 50-60 candidates to participate in the first ever double-blind placebo controlled study. Prospective candidates are healthy men with Norwood Pattern 3v, 4 and 5 androgenetic alopecia.



Please note that participants cannot be using any hair growth products 60 days before or during the study. Rogaine treatment must be stopped 30-60 days before the study begins.



The purpose of this free, year long study is to evaluate the effect, if any, that Platelet-Rich-Plasma has on hair growth in men with male pattern hair loss. It will compare the results of injecting PRP alone or normal saline.



Patients will receive two sessions of Micro-needling (PRP injection) or Micro-needling (Normal Saline) at baseline and again, nine months later. This is a double-blind study, which means that neither the physician, medical staff or patients know which solution is being used.



Hair growth will be evaluated by standardized global photographs, hair mass and hair counts in the treatment zone. Reevaluation of hair counts and hair mass index will take place 36 and 52 weeks after treatment.



There are potential risks that include an allergic reaction, swelling and infection. However, our physicians at PHRC are readily equipped to control and stabilize said risks with the proper administration.



In the rare event that a physical injury results from this research, medical expenses are covered by the participant or the participant's insurance or health care.



All participants must attend evaluations, follow-up visits or any and all check-ups. Participation is entirely voluntary. Should you choose to, you may refuse to participate or stop at any time during the study.



If the study proves that there is a significant difference between the placebo and the study group, the placebo group has the option to participate in the study treatment, free of charge, at the conclusion of the experiment.



Patient confidentiality is highly important to PHRC. Every effort will be made to maintain the confidentiality of your study records.



For more information on the study or to sign up, please call 713-974-1803 and ask for Diana.



