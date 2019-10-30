Indian Air Purifiers Market Radar, 2019-2023 - A Measurement System to Spark Companies 2 Action (C2A)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radar in the Indian Air Purifiers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With air pollution becoming a health hazard, there is very little that citizens can do to immediately address the problem; this is where the air purifier comes into play. In recent years, the air purifier market has witnessed a hike in demand fueled by degrading air quality and increasing concern toward health issues. The air purifier industry is developing at a fast pace due to increasing environmental norms regarding improving the air quality and technological advancements made into this field, such as the recent implementation of HEPA filters. Despite the various technological developments, air purifiers have been perceived as a luxury item because of their high installation and maintenance costs.



However, competition in the air purifier market is increasing, which is bringing down prices. With growing disposable income, air purifiers are gradually being perceived as a utility product, specifically in the residential sector. Moreover, the demand for air purifiers is no longer limited to residential and industrial uses; recently, the commercial market has also opened up to the air purifier industry.



High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA)-based air purifiers occupy almost 98.4% of total air purifier sales and this trend is expected to continue. This is because HEPA has the capability of filtering harmful particles of up to 99.97%, and some variants even filter microns of 0.1 size and claim 99.99% efficiency. Currently, the Northern parts of India have the largest market share of air purifier sales because of high levels of pollution, especially in the Delhi-NCR region. Sales from Tier I cities will dominate the market, and due to increased awareness, Tier-II cities will also display increased sales of air purifiers by FY2023.



Some of the major players operating in India air purifier market are Philips India Ltd., Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd., Blueair India Pvt Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd., Honeywell India Pvt Ltd., LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd., Kent R O Systems Ltd., Atlanta Healthcare, Panasonic India Pvt Ltd., Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., and Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt Ltd.



This analysis offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation. The study includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

2. Air Purifiers Market in India

Radar - Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Philips India Limited

Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd

Blueair India Pvt Ltd

Eureka Forbes Ltd

Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd

Honeywell India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

Kent R O Systems Ltd

Atlanta Healthcare

Panasonic India Pvt Ltd

Crusaders Technologies India Pvt Ltd

Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd

Blue Star Ltd

Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd

Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt Ltd

4. The Last Word



