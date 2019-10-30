Ai) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.2%

Market Overview The RNA-interference (RNAi) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20. 2% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing number of applications in molecular diagnostics, particularly in cancer and improving synthetic delivery carriers and chemical modifications to RNA.

Cancer diagnosis and treatment is currently undergoing a shift with the incorporation of RNAi techniques in personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics. The availability of high throughput techniques for the identification of altered cellular molecules and metabolites allows the use of RNAi techniques in various cancer diagnosis and targeting approaches. For diagnostic purposes, small interfering RNAs (siRNA) or microRNAs (miRNA) can be utilized. The commercial availability of siRNAs to silence virtually any gene in the human genome is dramatically accelerating the pace of molecular diagnosis and biomedical research. Thus, increasing the application of RNAi in molecular diagnosis and its viability as a therapeutic technique is expected to drive the growth of the RNAi market during the forecast period.



However, in recent years, there has been a decline in FDA drug approval rates. Getting FDA approval for a new drug has become extremely challenging. It approved less than half the number of new drugs in 2016 (19 so far) when compared to 2015 (45 total) and 2014 (41 total). Hence, despite the large investments, there has been a decline in the number of innovative drugs manufactured. FDA explains manufacturing standards and other complying issues as the major reasons for this declining trend. This can impede the growth of the RNAi therapeutics, especially since the miRNAs and siRNAs fall into the relatively new field of genetic medicine, wherein they may require more intensified clinical trials. The highly extensive clinical trials effectively result in low approval rates of drugs. This would mean that the stringent guidelines will be a major restraint for the growth of the market.



RNA interference is a biological process in which the RNA molecules are observed to inhibit gene expression or translation, by neutralizing the targeted mRNA molecules. Earlier, RNAi was identified by other names, such as co-suppression, post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS), and quelling. The extensive study of each of these apparently different processes clarified that the identity of these phenomena were all in fact RNAi.



Oncology is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Therapeutics Type



According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Globally, nearly one in six deaths can be attributed to cancer. Cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality across the globe, with approximately 14 million new cases in 2012. The number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades.



Recent advancements, such as the development of small interfering RNA (siRNA) tolerant to nucleases and the development of non-viral vectors, such as cationic liposomes and nanoparticles, can overcome this obstacle and facilitate the clinical use of RNAi-based therapeutics in the treatment of cancer. These developments are anticipated to help the growth of the global market in the large cancer therapy market.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



There are a large number of companies and research institutes in the country, increasingly investing in research on drug discovery using RNAi technology. The recent technological and medical advances are available in North America. Other factors, such as the growing population and high incidences of diseases, such as liver disorders and cancers, are fuelling the regional growth of this market.



The RNA-interference (RNAi) market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Gradalis, miRagen Therapeutics, among others, hold the substantial market share in the RNA-interference (RNAi) market.



Various developments have recently been taking place in the market, such as in November 2017, Arcturus Therapeutics merged with Alcobra Ltd. In October 2017, Alnylam and Vir formed a strategic alliance to advance RNAi therapeutics for infectious diseases.



